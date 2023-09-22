13 people who quit their job in magnificent style and made everyone’s day better (except their old boss)

Life

There are two ways you can quit your job – well, there are probably quite a few more, but for the purposes of this post, stick with us.

You can go quietly with a brief goodbye speech or two and have some drinks in the pub around the corner. You might even reserve a table or two.

Or – second option – you can leave in a magnificent blaze of glory and let your (about to be former) boss and/or colleagues exactly what you thought of them.

Like these 17 people, for instance.

1. ‘How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station’

2. ‘I tied my resignation letter to a balloon and floated it over a manager’s chair’

3. ‘And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum – always have the last laugh eh! ☺️ #Tada’

4. ‘When dev doesn’t get paid’

5. ‘JUST QUIT MY JOB ✌’

6. ‘Today is my last day of work at this job, so I brought in a cake for everyone’

7. ‘I feel like I can breathe again’

