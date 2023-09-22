Life

13 people who quit their job in magnificent style and made everyone’s day better (except their old boss)

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2023

There are two ways you can quit your job – well, there are probably quite a few more, but for the purposes of this post, stick with us.

You can go quietly with a brief goodbye speech or two and have some drinks in the pub around the corner. You might even reserve a table or two.

Or – second option – you can leave in a magnificent blaze of glory and let your (about to be former) boss and/or colleagues exactly what you thought of them.

Like these 17 people, for instance.

1. ‘How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station’

2. ‘I tied my resignation letter to a balloon and floated it over a manager’s chair’

3. ‘And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum – always have the last laugh eh! ☺️ #Tada’

4. ‘When dev doesn’t get paid’

5. ‘JUST QUIT MY JOB ✌’

6. ‘Today is my last day of work at this job, so I brought in a cake for everyone’

7. ‘I feel like I can breathe again’

