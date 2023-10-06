21 pulp fiction books made even better with hilarious new titles (NSFW)

Pics

The Paperback Paradise account serves up a double whammy. Not only does it feature some of the best of the terrible pulp fiction artwork genre, but it gives the books funny new names and blurbs.

We’ve gathered some favourites, but you should check out their Twitter or Instagram pages to see more. Quite a few are NSFW.

1.

book of powerful love pic.twitter.com/ivzgRCOsGh — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 29, 2023

2.

authors are sick freaks pic.twitter.com/hC82enrGfx — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 20, 2023

3.

from the pain archives pic.twitter.com/dm2B08q15n — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 11, 2023

4.

5.

based on a sleepy true story pic.twitter.com/3jPcQGkGYO — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) June 16, 2023

6.

you can visit the goblin sex dungeon in real life then mail this postcard back to your wife telling her you’re never coming home pic.twitter.com/P41feZcONq — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) May 1, 2023

7.

8.

back in stock pic.twitter.com/eCUEDfy7D2 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) April 21, 2021

9.

two office dollars pic.twitter.com/GlhxXVEweb — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) July 29, 2021

10.

for enemies of birds pic.twitter.com/0ep32s4OF6 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 26, 2021

11.

A good story for mothers with salt sons pic.twitter.com/1iZBgGa6mL — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 17, 2021

12.

13.

14.

15.

Groundbreaking work thank you to all authors keep dreaming your dreams, you incredible sleepers pic.twitter.com/PaHmZqfjiZ — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 30, 2021

16.

for your own good please don’t steal pic.twitter.com/NDXcz8uRJP — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) October 8, 2021

17.

this is the one time of the year where graves get any love so let’s appreciate father’s grave for the next twenty minutes pic.twitter.com/PKNSD8S6Gj — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) October 14, 2021

18.

back in stock pic.twitter.com/xJciuL89TJ — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) August 18, 2021

19.

back in stock pic.twitter.com/1rhHWAYp4v — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) March 10, 2021

20.

21.

The tasty souls series was banned in 32 states pic.twitter.com/MWL0W5s6F4 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) August 24, 2021

22.

If you remember this game you had a bad childhood pic.twitter.com/S43joTo8zq — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) August 11, 2021

Perfect for spooky season.

hauntingly used book pic.twitter.com/uS11YeObR1 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) October 4, 2023

link to their merch

READ MORE

19 classic TV annuals that are so bad, they’re good

Source Paperback Paradise