Martin Compston reckons this is the ‘greatest colonoscopy story ever told’ and the payoff is A++

You’ll already know Martin Compston from Line of Duty but you might not know he also has a podcast called ‘Restless Natives’.

And we mention it because this moment has just gone viral on Twitter, featuring actor Owen Teale who played Ser Alliser Thorne in Game Of Thrones, among many other things.

Teale (who also starred in Line of Duty) shared the tale which Compston reckons is the ‘greatest colonoscopy story ever told’.

And it’s quite the listen.

The greatest colonoscopy story ever told below. DI Arnott’s nemesis and John Snow stabber, the great Owen Teale is on the Restless Natives podcast talking winning Tony awards and Stevie Wonder. Listen now https://t.co/ZcgPmGYrp0 pic.twitter.com/JjiU6BomPi — martin compston (@martin_compston) October 4, 2023

You know nothing (about having a colonoscopy) Jon Snow.

Oh mate that’s brilliant, but after the Red Wedding episode, what can I say but thanks for the tip off, and I’ll be watching my back! https://t.co/L4Z8a1Cjx2 — David Bradley (@bradders_david) October 5, 2023

In five words …

Brings tears to the eyes — Neil Renton (@RentsFaeLeith) October 4, 2023

And you can find the Restless Natives podcast on Spotify over here.

Source Twitter @martin_compston Restless Natives