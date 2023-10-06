Celebrity

Martin Compston reckons this is the ‘greatest colonoscopy story ever told’ and the payoff is A++

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2023

You’ll already know Martin Compston from Line of Duty but you might not know he also has a podcast called ‘Restless Natives’.

And we mention it because this moment has just gone viral on Twitter, featuring actor Owen Teale who played Ser Alliser Thorne in Game Of Thrones, among many other things.

Teale (who also starred in Line of Duty) shared the tale which Compston reckons is the ‘greatest colonoscopy story ever told’.

And it’s quite the listen.

You know nothing (about having a colonoscopy) Jon Snow.

In five words …

