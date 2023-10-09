Simply 18 outrageously entitled people to have you hollering into next week

Life

There are entitled people and there are entitled people, and then there are these 17 outrageously entitled people who will have you hollering into next week.

And you’ll be glad – so very glad – that you’ll never have anything to do with them. Well, let’s hope not …

1. ‘Male seeking new housemates for free but makes it up with ‘fun cool vibes’.’

(via)

2. ‘Removing plastic drops $200 off. Seems legit’

(via)

3. ‘Customer mad about free gift’

(via)

4. ‘I’ve officially dropped out of the bridal party. I’m a size 12 with no plans on dropping to a size 8 by December’

(via)

5. ‘I had a bad feeling about her’

(via)

6. ‘Imagine….’

(via)

7. ‘That’s low blow dude’



(via)

8. ‘How dare they uphold company policies and not give me free stuff?! They will destroy this business! ‘

(via)

9. ‘Uno Reverse’

(via)