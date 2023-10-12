Celebrity

Chris Packham had the very best response for someone hoping to identify this (NSFW ‘jellyfish’

David Harris. Updated October 12th, 2023

One of the great joys of walking along a beach is that you never know what you’ll find. What gifts will the tide bring ashore? A foreign shampoo bottle? A dead whale? A message in a bottle?

Twitter user Joe was enjoying a stroll along a Cornish beach when he spotted an unusual ‘jellyfish’ which he was unable to identify.

Who better to turn to than Springwatch presenter and expert of the natural world, Chris Packham? Picture is a little NSFW…

And hats off to Chris Packham who was only too happy to help identify the beast…

Boom.

He wasn’t the only person to reply, as you might imagine.

And finally…

Source @ChrisGPackham