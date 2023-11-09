Entertainment

It looks like this Manchester United fan might have been a tiny bit disappointed with their lastest result

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2023

It was a bad night for Manchester Utd in the Champions League on Wednesday, when the wheels well and truly came off the bus, leaving them down to 10 men after Marcus Rashford was sent off, and resulting in a 4-3 loss to Copenhagen.

Now languishing at the bottom of their group, it’s looking less than likely that they’ll make it through to the next round, and fans weren’t happy. Rival teams’ fans were, though.

One young fan in S. Korea, however, took it badly. Really, really badly.

Bit of an overreaction, if you ask us. It’s not like he’d just heard they were cancelling Caramac.

Here are a few reactions that captured the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And on the topic of the cheetah …

READ MORE

One football fan’s live celebration of the Lionesses’ 6-1 defeat of China was a NSFW delight

Source george Image Screengrab