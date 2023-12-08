Sharon Stone’s hilarious story of Steven Seagal being put in his place is 38 seconds very well spent

Celebrity

Here’s a bit of showbiz stardust to make your day go with a bang.

It’s the great Sharon Stone asked about the perils of dealing with assholes – or arseholes if you insist – in Hollywood. It prompted her to remember this tale of Steven Seagal in Cannes and it’s 38 seconds very well spent.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Sharon Stone telling a story about Arnie’s body double putting Steven Seagal in his place at Cannes pic.twitter.com/uex1bX7uZA — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) December 6, 2023

The content, the delivery … that gets a 5 star review from us.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Sven is a legend in his own right. I would have paid anything to see that. pic.twitter.com/D9X9oQVmoJ — paulyp (@Paulysolo) December 6, 2023

It should be noted (and it’s mentioned in Stone’s memoir) that Sven Ole Thorsen was also dating Grace Jones at the time. https://t.co/qzRMeoQphl — AT (@al_tran) December 6, 2023

My boy Tigris of Gaul suffers no fools pic.twitter.com/fcb7RBTV9V — Ethan Duffy (@ethanduffy12) December 6, 2023

Sharon Stone is a classic old school celebrity, who understands a saucy anecdote is far more impressive than a "let's pretend everyone is nice" interview. I love her. https://t.co/AjKNpZ2RqG — John T (@TMROJ) December 7, 2023

It's the early 90s. You're Steven Seagal. You're telling Sharon Stone to move further away from you. https://t.co/1M8vcsJRYM — Jack Eason (@realJackEason) December 6, 2023

What the fuck was Steven Seagal doing at Cannes in the first place?! — Acid Membrane (@MembraneAcid) December 6, 2023

Finding his Chi… — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) December 6, 2023

And you can find the man himself – Sven, not Seagal – here!

Another amazing story of Steven Seagal getting clowned on https://t.co/zjr5V34KFq — Punches & Popcorn (@PunchesNPopcorn) December 7, 2023

Source TikTok @theladygang

@TheGMcConnachie