It’s five decades old now but that didn’t stop the ‘greatest shot in TV history’ going viral all over again

It goes without saying so much that we’re almost embarrassed to say it, but the production values of telly today aren’t just a world away from the back end of the 1970s, they’re in a different galaxy.

And yet all the money in the solar system surely couldn’t better this ‘greatest shot in TV history’ – courtesy of the great James Burke – from his Connections series back in the day.

And that particular day is the launch of Voyager 2 on 20 August, 1977, a clip that went wildly viral all over again this year as we look back on our most popular posts of 2023.

In 1978, James Burke made this perfectly timed shot on television and is widely considered "The Greatest Shot In Television History" pic.twitter.com/qDCYgyZNaa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 17, 2023

Take that, Brian Cox! No, obviously we love you both.

Although not everyone agreed …

