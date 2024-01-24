Twitter

A bigoted mansplainer took issue with ‘heavily made up TikTok ladies’ and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2024

Anyone who regularly listens to Lauren Laverne’s fabulous 6 Music breakfast show will already be familiar with the great Dr Hannah Fry.

We mention her because of this fascinating video which went viral on Twitter, explaining how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet.

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but it’s mostly because of this response from – you guessed it! – a man who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

And this – shared by Katie Spalding (@supermathskid) is the only response you need.

Magnificent!

Last word goes to – who else? – @FryRsquared.

Follow Hannah Fry here!

Source @CentralBylines