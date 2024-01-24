A bigoted mansplainer took issue with ‘heavily made up TikTok ladies’ and was schooled into next year

Twitter

Anyone who regularly listens to Lauren Laverne’s fabulous 6 Music breakfast show will already be familiar with the great Dr Hannah Fry.

We mention her because of this fascinating video which went viral on Twitter, explaining how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet.

This is a fascinating Dr Hannah Fry clip on how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet……pic.twitter.com/HuftcDwsGR — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) January 23, 2024

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but it’s mostly because of this response from – you guessed it! – a man who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

And this – shared by Katie Spalding (@supermathskid) is the only response you need.

she’s literally president of the maths society dude what more can you possibly want pic.twitter.com/1U2sqnxahV — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

Magnificent!

“aren’t my eyes pretty?????” is SENDING me though — ʟᴇᴏɴɪᴇ ᴍᴇᴅᴇᴀ ★ (@areuledd) January 23, 2024

he just wants to feel appreciated — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

off to seek out an ancient, haggard mathematician with a thousand-yard-stare — Hideous Shambles (@Phlegm47) January 23, 2024

You rang? — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

Man feels threatened by intelligent women wearing makeup. Apparently. Prob a word for that? — SendCakeFilms (@SendCakeFilms) January 23, 2024

Last word goes to – who else? – @FryRsquared.

That’s it, I’ve found it. My favourite tweet of all time. https://t.co/YEsMTcA4F2 — Hannah Fry (@FryRsquared) January 23, 2024

Follow Hannah Fry here!

READ MORE

Greg Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face made it brilliant

Source @CentralBylines