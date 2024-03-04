There was something about this Dutch superstar athlete that reminded people of something else
Femke Bol is a Dutch track and field legend who has just broken the indoor 400m world record and huge congratulations to her. We are not worthy.
She also, it turns out, reminds a lot of people of someone else.
I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for Netherlands… pic.twitter.com/GyEbYSYn3H
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024
We can definitely hear where they’re coming from.
And here are our favourite things people said in response.
I saw this last night and she just seems and incredible, nicest human being and it’s an amazing accomplishment. But aye, this is all I could think of. Femke Bol you are fantastic.
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024
This woman is a total legend on the track but I did think that myself last night
— Jenny (@JennyBadlose) March 3, 2024
She’s an extraordinary athlete and from what I know of her, a lovely person. But… that doesn’t mean this post isn’t funny af
— Grumpy (@grumpymunster) March 3, 2024
Bro I closed my eyes and was crying by the end that’s so accurate
— Ricky (@Grigs__) March 3, 2024
Not everyone appreciated the comparison.
Bit rude, she’s one of the nicest athletes around and an example to us all; she deserves better than being made fun of
— christian (@fitbaws) March 3, 2024
Can’t she be one of the nicest athletes around and an example to us all and also have a mickey mouse post sprint voice? For me it even adds up to liking her
— Felipe (@Felipe101221) March 3, 2024
Exactly!!!!!
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024
Source @Bairdric1