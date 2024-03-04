There was something about this Dutch superstar athlete that reminded people of something else

Sport athletics

Femke Bol is a Dutch track and field legend who has just broken the indoor 400m world record and huge congratulations to her. We are not worthy.

She also, it turns out, reminds a lot of people of someone else.

I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for Netherlands… pic.twitter.com/GyEbYSYn3H — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024

We can definitely hear where they’re coming from.

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

I saw this last night and she just seems and incredible, nicest human being and it’s an amazing accomplishment. But aye, this is all I could think of. Femke Bol you are fantastic. — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024

This woman is a total legend on the track but I did think that myself last night — Jenny (@JennyBadlose) March 3, 2024

She’s an extraordinary athlete and from what I know of her, a lovely person. But… that doesn’t mean this post isn’t funny af — Grumpy (@grumpymunster) March 3, 2024

Bro I closed my eyes and was crying by the end that’s so accurate — Ricky (@Grigs__) March 3, 2024

Not everyone appreciated the comparison.

Bit rude, she’s one of the nicest athletes around and an example to us all; she deserves better than being made fun of — christian (@fitbaws) March 3, 2024

Can’t she be one of the nicest athletes around and an example to us all and also have a mickey mouse post sprint voice? For me it even adds up to liking her — Felipe (@Felipe101221) March 3, 2024

Source @Bairdric1