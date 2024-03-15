Videos sexism

This jaw-dropping exchange just went viral and will speak volumes to any woman who’s been spoken down to by a man ever (so all of them then)

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2024

It’s Republican Minnesota lawmaker Gene Dornink – stick with us – in conversation with female pilot Laura Hayner, a first officer for Delta Airlines. And it’s 24 seconds to leave your jaw on the floor.

Extraordinary scenes.

The exchange took place a few days back in a discussion about ‘sick and safe time’ and prompted no end of comments, not least from women who had experienced something similar.

