This headline about Kate Middleton having a ‘special project’ led to wild and hilarious speculation – 21 funniest responses

Celebrity royals

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the tabloids, the New York Post’s vague headline gave an enormous boost to the ongoing Kate Middleton discourse.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

UK reports on the same story explain that the project in question relates to Early Years attainment and outcomes, which is the main focus of the Princess of Wales.

The Post’s approach left room for speculation on what the project might be, which led to funny reactions like these.

1.

2.

Well, we’re requiring her in the office three days a week starting today https://t.co/kxcP9flls5 — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 21, 2024

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

BOSS: you're behind on every deadline, and missed 2 meetings this week ME: i've been working from home on a special project, palace confirms https://t.co/gahR377NSK — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) March 21, 2024

9.

at this point the Royal Family should just say “The real Kate Middleton was the friends we made along the way.” https://t.co/Tv96cdLwpV — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 21, 2024

10.

She’s playing football manager as spurs https://t.co/NUCentZMqw — Y (@tinscognito__) March 21, 2024

11.