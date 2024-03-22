Celebrity royals

This headline about Kate Middleton having a ‘special project’ led to wild and hilarious speculation – 21 funniest responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 22nd, 2024

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the tabloids, the New York Post’s vague headline gave an enormous boost to the ongoing Kate Middleton discourse.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

Kate Middleton has been working from home on special project, palace confirms

UK reports on the same story explain that the project in question relates to Early Years attainment and outcomes, which is the main focus of the Princess of Wales.

The Post’s approach left room for speculation on what the project might be, which led to funny reactions like these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2