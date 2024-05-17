GB News took Suella Braverman to talk to protestors in Oxford and their A++ response had everyone cheering

Videos GB News Suella Braverman

Time to cross to GB News now – no, stick with us, please – where the channel took former Home Secretary Suella Braverman to Oxford University to talk to pro-Palestinian protestors.

And we mention it because the response from the students (not necessarily all students, of course) was simply fabulous and inspiration for anyone asked to speak to GB News (or indeed the former so-called home sec).

WATCH: 'Why are you covering your faces?' Former Home Secretary, @SuellaBraverman, quizzes multiple groups of pro-Palestine protesters at Cambridge University. pic.twitter.com/sd2YOxLWY4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 16, 2024

Probably the second best thing we’ve seen on GB News.

And these people enjoyed it too.

Absolutely LOVE this. Suella Braverman gets the silent treatment she deserves Not even worthy of a response. Bloody brilliant.pic.twitter.com/pobNu2Xxw2 — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) May 16, 2024

Proud that these people didn't respond. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever why any of them should engage with this sad attempt at agitation. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) May 16, 2024

This is both hilarious are precisely the right level of contempt they both deserve pic.twitter.com/21nDxwURva — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) May 17, 2024

guys I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing, zooming into the students and the silence like it’s the office they were not having it https://t.co/h3yYCGxKWa — Soraya Bouazzaoui (@halalltakeaway) May 17, 2024

This is brilliant. Their refusal to speak to GBnews or braverman. I'm guessing you wanted them to show themselves up and fall for your publicity stunt. Awkward for you — garytwisted2 (@garytwisted2) May 16, 2024

Excellent lesson for all large protest attendees here in how to deal with agitators and provocateurs, irrespective of wether it’s disgraced former Home Secretary, fake journalists or rightwing rage grifters. Nicely done.

pic.twitter.com/YJAu85RCIV — ali (@ali__samson) May 17, 2024

This is bloody brilliant. Young people are all right ❤️ — Amree (@Amree71983) May 17, 2024

This is absolute gold, comically smalltime from the pro-genocide freaks https://t.co/Ml08qOoHHy — Ed (@emcnally96) May 16, 2024

Suella isn't the sincere listening type. We all know this, including the protestors. This visit was about her and no real genuine desire to understand. She is no longer respected by many in Britain and quite rightly isn't worth the energy. — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) May 16, 2024

What was the VERY best thing we’ve seen on GB News? Well this, of course.

To conclude …

Silence is golden and powerful.pic.twitter.com/44v7I73Weo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 17, 2024

And also.

This is pure Partridge. Amazing https://t.co/4ZxQaOJpuG — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) May 17, 2024

Source @GBNEWS