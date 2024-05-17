Videos GB News Suella Braverman

GB News took Suella Braverman to talk to protestors in Oxford and their A++ response had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2024

Time to cross to GB News now – no, stick with us, please – where the channel took former Home Secretary Suella Braverman to Oxford University to talk to pro-Palestinian protestors.

And we mention it because the response from the students (not necessarily all students, of course) was simply fabulous and inspiration for anyone asked to speak to GB News (or indeed the former so-called home sec).

Probably the second best thing we’ve seen on GB News.

And these people enjoyed it too.

What was the VERY best thing we’ve seen on GB News? Well this, of course.

To conclude …

And also.

Source @GBNEWS