A space travel fan listed all the advantages of life on Mars and of all the comebacks, this one went into orbit

Stop the presses, we’ve found someone who might be even more excited by the prospect of moving to Mars than Elon Musk.

It’s American entrepreneur, podcaster and much else besides David Friedberg, who has been at the forefront of technology on Earth and who went on Twitter to share his enthusiasm for doing the same on Mars.

He was prompted to do so by this video of life on Mars …

NASA released the clearest view of Mars ever. pic.twitter.com/kVXlsRXJLV — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 6, 2024

… and here’s what Friedman had to say.

i want to visit Mars. no wars. no missiles. no slaughterhouses. no historical pain. no narratives. no religion. no power. just opportunity. https://t.co/vEmpxYZqfy — david friedberg (@friedberg) October 7, 2024

And this is what everyone else – well, not everyone else, but lots of people – had to say in response.

No rivers, no trees, no birds, no bees, no dogs, no cats, no flowers, no plants. Just strife but no life. — Intheknow (@phoesure12345) October 7, 2024

I’m tired of the mars shit. It’s an inhospitable wasteland a million miles away. What if instead we harnessed all that money and brain power to making earth the best it can be for its inhabitants https://t.co/w8cLQnDywF — (@Buncahn) October 7, 2024

Sucks you can’t breathe the air tho — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) October 7, 2024

Same vibe as when Homer was Springfield’s Sanitation Commissioner on The Simpsons & they moved the town five miles down the road https://t.co/OnX5sxUs7M — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 8, 2024

Unfortunately you know human beings will literally import all of that onto whatever new home we go to like getting a new phone and loading a backup. — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) October 7, 2024

I want to be on the same flight as this guy. As soon as we land I’m going to trip him, then I’m going to consume his carcass after the accident in the food processing pod. https://t.co/EkuYKCZxut — Legally Urban – SCARY Jerry Emperor of Dune (@urbanelevations) October 7, 2024

yea, cosmic radiation, meteor showers, wearing a diaper to go outside…….sure sounds like fun — Jan Smit (@jansmit76356660) October 7, 2024

The colonize Mars guys have made up their own religion where heaven is just a spaceship ride away https://t.co/FD4jVyRZE0 — Gay Gay Hunsecker (@stockpiledclay) October 8, 2024

But of all the comebacks, this one went particularly stratospheric.

Oh, and this.

To conclude.

I also want you to visit Mars — acabylon boo! (@acabylonbee) October 7, 2024

