This radio presenter’s hilarious ‘on-air swearing’ prank remains an absolute classic of the genre

Entertainment funny

Back in 2016, Viking FM radio presenter Alex Duffy pulled off the prank of the decade on his increasingly panic-stricken co-host Emma Louise Jones.

Sports presenter Emma recently re-shared the clip, and it’s still just as funny as it was the first time around.

As it’s World Radio Day, here’s a little reminder of my worst few minutes on air pic.twitter.com/au8vRqCVJX — Emma Louise Jones (@eljonesuk) February 13, 2025

We’re grateful to her for letting us all see her professional nightmare unfold, and it looks like these people were too.

1.

In a world where we have music TV, streaming etc, I still LOVE radio https://t.co/boJfN9J2Iq — Terry (@OfficialTerry1) February 14, 2025

2.

3.

“Can somebody help!” Howling. Still as funny now as it was on the day when Alex told me what he had planned https://t.co/YacckWWoSz — Lukus (@LukiKnowsBest) February 13, 2025

4.

Still one of the greatest…. https://t.co/lMk0VQH5WM — Darren Harper (@chubbyewok) February 14, 2025

5.

6.

English radio is crazy https://t.co/ozK8k3uCaR — Riley James (@RileyJamesIAC) February 14, 2025

7.

That was absolutely brilliant — John (@Dazzler61) February 14, 2025

8.

got you good there, top work from Alex — Mike M (@Mike_TnC) February 13, 2025

9.

Haha! This is just tremendous. I would have died too. — FK (@fkhanage) February 13, 2025

10.

Haha so funny. I belly laughed several timed through this. — DaveedoBadid (@daveedomcgin) February 14, 2025

11.

Loved the viking fm days — steve (@kingofcott) February 13, 2025

12.

That was so funny! He had me too, I was thinking that he was building up to quit! What a star! — Steve Kennaugh (@VikingF1) February 13, 2025

The man himself, Alex Duffy, enjoyed the trip down memory lane.

This still brings me joy whenever it pops up on my timeline https://t.co/bsux9FLMm9 — Alex Duffy (@whatalexthinks) February 14, 2025

Same here, Alex. Same here.

READ MORE

This bizarre clip from an old Elijah Wood prank interview is utterly, joyfully hilarious

Source Emma Louise Jones Image Screengrab