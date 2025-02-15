Entertainment funny

This radio presenter’s hilarious ‘on-air swearing’ prank remains an absolute classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2025

Back in 2016, Viking FM radio presenter Alex Duffy pulled off the prank of the decade on his increasingly panic-stricken co-host Emma Louise Jones.

Sports presenter Emma recently re-shared the clip, and it’s still just as funny as it was the first time around.

We’re grateful to her for letting us all see her professional nightmare unfold, and it looks like these people were too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The man himself, Alex Duffy, enjoyed the trip down memory lane.

Same here, Alex. Same here.

READ MORE

This bizarre clip from an old Elijah Wood prank interview is utterly, joyfully hilarious

Source Emma Louise Jones Image Screengrab