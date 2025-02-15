This radio presenter’s hilarious ‘on-air swearing’ prank remains an absolute classic of the genre
Back in 2016, Viking FM radio presenter Alex Duffy pulled off the prank of the decade on his increasingly panic-stricken co-host Emma Louise Jones.
Sports presenter Emma recently re-shared the clip, and it’s still just as funny as it was the first time around.
As it’s World Radio Day, here’s a little reminder of my worst few minutes on air pic.twitter.com/au8vRqCVJX
— Emma Louise Jones (@eljonesuk) February 13, 2025
We’re grateful to her for letting us all see her professional nightmare unfold, and it looks like these people were too.
1.
In a world where we have music TV, streaming etc, I still LOVE radio https://t.co/boJfN9J2Iq
— Terry (@OfficialTerry1) February 14, 2025
2.
ALEX! ALEX! ALEX! STOP! https://t.co/4Lk8u3ulrg
— RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) February 14, 2025
3.
“Can somebody help!” Howling. Still as funny now as it was on the day when Alex told me what he had planned https://t.co/YacckWWoSz
— Lukus (@LukiKnowsBest) February 13, 2025
4.
Still one of the greatest…. https://t.co/lMk0VQH5WM
— Darren Harper (@chubbyewok) February 14, 2025
5.
This is amazing!! https://t.co/uYlIVzvfKR
— Mark Fawkes (@markfawkes123) February 13, 2025
6.
English radio is crazy https://t.co/ozK8k3uCaR
— Riley James (@RileyJamesIAC) February 14, 2025
7.
That was absolutely brilliant
— John (@Dazzler61) February 14, 2025
8.
got you good there, top work from Alex
— Mike M (@Mike_TnC) February 13, 2025
9.
Haha! This is just tremendous. I would have died too.
— FK (@fkhanage) February 13, 2025
10.
Haha so funny. I belly laughed several timed through this.
— DaveedoBadid (@daveedomcgin) February 14, 2025
11.
Loved the viking fm days
— steve (@kingofcott) February 13, 2025
12.
That was so funny! He had me too, I was thinking that he was building up to quit! What a star!
— Steve Kennaugh (@VikingF1) February 13, 2025
The man himself, Alex Duffy, enjoyed the trip down memory lane.
This still brings me joy whenever it pops up on my timeline https://t.co/bsux9FLMm9
— Alex Duffy (@whatalexthinks) February 14, 2025
Same here, Alex. Same here.
