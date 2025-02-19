News donald trump private eye Ukraine
The new Private Eye nails Donald Trump’s ‘Ukraine peace talks’ so accurately it hurts
There’s a new issue of Private Eye in the shows now and it’s cover nails the ‘Ukraine peace talks’ so accurately it hurts.
Ukraine peace plan latest
The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/dEc9enV5xd
— Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) February 19, 2025
And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.
Ooof.
Nail on head again @PrivateEyeNews https://t.co/7E9hqzz1og
— Plane Jane (@knit1slip1psso) February 19, 2025
Blue & yellow. I approve.
— Caspar (@caspardw) February 19, 2025
Brutal. Spot on. https://t.co/ZUmEJXsGr7
— Simon Puxley (@simon_puxley) February 19, 2025
