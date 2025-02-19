The new Private Eye nails Donald Trump’s ‘Ukraine peace talks’ so accurately it hurts

News donald trump private eye Ukraine

There’s a new issue of Private Eye in the shows now and it’s cover nails the ‘Ukraine peace talks’ so accurately it hurts.

Ukraine peace plan latest The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/dEc9enV5xd — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) February 19, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Ooof.

Blue & yellow. I approve. — Caspar (@caspardw) February 19, 2025

You can follow Private Eye on Twitter here and subscribe here!

Thanks to everyone who bought or subscribed to Private Eye! Our latest ABC figure stands at 232,638. Not a reader yet? Subscribe today from just £1.73 an issue: https://t.co/qfE7SkfwMN pic.twitter.com/kIuoI5HW33 — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) February 18, 2025

READ MORE

Another day, another Trump ally’s utter BS superbly kicked into touch by Victoria Derbyshire

Source @PrivateEyeNews