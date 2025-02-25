People shared by the outrageous lies they somehow got away with and it’s a very funny read – 19 properly hilarious whoppers

Weird World funny lies

Hard to believe we know, but we’re all guilty of telling an untruth or two every now and again.

And as a general rule – we don’t think we’re sticking our neck out too far here – the less outrageous the lie, the more likely you are to get away with it.

Except it turns out this isn’t always true. Why are we wanging on like this? Because we were reminded of this fabulous thread from back in the day which was prompted by this tweet from the estimable and always followable, @MooseAllain.

I once managed to convince a friend that Dutch cars don't have handbrakes. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 22, 2017

And it got people sharing the outrageous and very funny lies that they once convinced people were true, and what a joy it was too. Here are 18 of the very funniest.

1.

Dad’s pal got contact lenses. When someone commented that he was driving without his glasses, he claimed he’d got a prescription windscreen — Rick Rowling (@rickrowling) April 22, 2017

2.

I convinced a friend that plaice comes out of the sea all round and bulbous like a puffer fish, and the fishermen have special paddles that they use to immediately flatten it down for ease of transport. — Tony Conway (@tonypconway) August 5, 2018

3.

We convinced a visiting American student that you need a visa to get into Wales; when we drove there for a rugby match, we hid him in the boot — Bear Bad Man (@Bear_Bad_Man_) August 5, 2018

4.

Convinced our kids colours were not invented until 1939 and showed them black & white films to prove it including The Wizard of Oz to show the moment colour became real. — ★ Unklerupert (@unklerupert) August 5, 2018

5.

I convinced my children that the black bit in the end of a banana had enough poison in it to kill a whole village — Hello (@HarrisHello) February 10, 2020

6.

My Dad told me the pages on Teletext were called “texticles”. A ‘fact’ I repeated to a teacher at school. — Jake Archibald (@jaffathecake) April 23, 2017

7.

My friends and I managed to convince a visiting American student that Ireland didn’t have Wednesdays. — melissa mannion (@lostinskylines) April 22, 2017

8.

Convinced a fair few people that Mars Bars have more sugar, PER GRAM, than sugar does — HRH Prince Pessimus Prime Duke of Everything (@BigJDubz) August 5, 2018

9.