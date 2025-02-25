Weird World funny lies

People shared by the outrageous lies they somehow got away with and it’s a very funny read – 19 properly hilarious whoppers

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

Hard to believe we know, but we’re all guilty of telling an untruth or two every now and again.

And as a general rule – we don’t think we’re sticking our neck out too far here – the less outrageous the lie, the more likely you are to get away with it.

Except it turns out this isn’t always true. Why are we wanging on like this? Because we were reminded of this fabulous thread from back in the day which was prompted by this tweet from the estimable and always followable, @MooseAllain.

And it got people sharing the outrageous and very funny lies that they once convinced people were true, and what a joy it was too. Here are 18 of the very funniest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2