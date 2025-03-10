Andrew Neil’s finally changed his mind about Donald Trump and ended up owned somewhere into the next millennium

Politics andrew neil donald trump

You might not have seen so much of Andrew Neil since he left the BBC to start up GB News, which it’s fair to say didn’t go entirely well for the former Sunday Times man.

But he’s still beavering away, obviously, including writing his column for the Daily Mail where he declared on Saturday that finally – finally – Donald Trump might not be the good guy after all.

‘Benefit of the doubt’ doing a lot of heavy lifting there. A lot.

But better late than never, right? Well, kind of. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Here’s one of the UK’s so-called most astute and well-informed political analysts finally figuring out what the vast majority of us knew years ago. Wanker. pic.twitter.com/JLisrJYG3v — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) March 8, 2025

2.

It’s OK, Andrew. Trump kept his personality very well hidden. It’s always the quiet ones, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/wx8ziZRtj7 — Moog (@a_toots) March 9, 2025

3.

It was obvious. It was obvious every time he talked about himself. It was obvious when he made fun of the disabled reporter. It was obvious when he chased Hilary around. It was obvious every time he opened his mouth. It was obvious when he lied. It was obvious. pic.twitter.com/Z0TRRRYsTE — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) March 8, 2025

4.

Brillo Neil, @afneil, the guy who founded the Cesspit of Hate Channel @GBNEWS finally gets it, far too late, long after everybody else, and writes to tell us from his luxury chateau in France. pic.twitter.com/gTZhaBg0sW — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) March 8, 2025

5.

Apparently Andrew Neil is the greatest journalist of this generation… Here he is coming to a story 10 years later than any normal person ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OBVbUAzMOp — Monster Of Truth (@TheMooseOfTruth) March 9, 2025

6.

Next week from Andrew Neil: – “Blimey, the weather seems to have been a bit extreme recently, what could possibly be causing the climate to change?” pic.twitter.com/gBb1yc5Pp3 — Mike Cameron (@mikercameron) March 9, 2025

7.

This article is great. Except it’s a decade late. I have no time for those who “gave Trump the benefit of the doubt” for ten years and now want to be hailed as courageous truth telling heroes. It’s always been blindingly obvious who Trump is. They enabled this catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/9wCFMNYM9r — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 9, 2025

8.

If only there’d been some indication that he’d be like this. pic.twitter.com/RZtuWeLoky — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 8, 2025

9.

Those of us who wished for better should have known better. It was on Jan 6, 2021, that the real Trump was in view for all to see. We have no right to be surprised that the man who tried to overturn democracy in his own country doesn't give a damn if it's now snuffed out in UKR https://t.co/ycG1qqZICy — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) March 8, 2025

10.

Here’s Andrew Neil, another arrogant narcissist, admitting that he gave the benefit of the doubt to an arrogant narcissist, which is essentially an admission that he is and has always been completely inept. Of course Neil worked for Murdoch, an arrogant narcissist. #bBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/maeW2b0xyF — Tim McKane (@timmckane) March 9, 2025

11.

Less of the “we” Andrew Neil https://t.co/PJwd7kWGTO — Spanish Dan (@SpanishDan1) March 8, 2025

12.

In 2016 even JD Vance suggested Trump was ‘.. America’s Hitler ‘ so wtf was Andrew Neil who presented Daily Politics on BBC 2 , Sunday Politics BBC 1 & This Week BBC 1 smoking that instead of holding Trump to account he was giving him the benefit of National broadcaster’s doubt pic.twitter.com/xUejPqd8l9 — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) March 9, 2025

13.

Better late than never, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/32nZS9LmpO — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 9, 2025

If you prefer it especially straight talking …

The last 75 years have confirmed that Andrew Neil is a monumental arsehole. pic.twitter.com/6FmCCwK1lg — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 9, 2025

