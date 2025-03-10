Politics andrew neil donald trump

Andrew Neil’s finally changed his mind about Donald Trump and ended up owned somewhere into the next millennium

Poke Reporter. Updated March 10th, 2025

You might not have seen so much of Andrew Neil since he left the BBC to start up GB News, which it’s fair to say didn’t go entirely well for the former Sunday Times man.

But he’s still beavering away, obviously, including writing his column for the Daily Mail where he declared on Saturday that finally – finally – Donald Trump might not be the good guy after all.

‘Benefit of the doubt’ doing a lot of heavy lifting there. A lot.

But better late than never, right? Well, kind of. And these people surely said it best.

If you prefer it especially straight talking …

Source @afneil