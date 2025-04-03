‘What mundane activities are the sign of a serial killer or psychopath?’ – 17 dead funny giveaways

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Have you ever noticed someone do something quietly odd and had your suspicions? Well, you’re not alone.

It seems that lots of small, everyday actions have aroused suspicion. And Redditor LaksaLoco provided people with an outlet to discuss these social infractions by posing this question to the folks over at r/AskReddit.

‘What mundane activities are you convinced are a sign of a serial killer or psychopath?’

And here are the most chilling replies…

1.

‘Driving a car while the seat belt chime is constantly ringing.’

-pipertoma

2.

‘Not caring when their socks get wet.’

-Emotional_meat_bag

3.

‘Not rolling the bag closed inside cereal boxes. Just leaving it all open in there. I mean wtf?’

-Mildly_Defective

4.

‘Putting a sweater on while keeping their eyes open.’

-SocietyFun3750

5.

‘Soaping up the dishes and putting them to dry without rinsing.’

-withtheillbehaviour

6.

‘Somebody who doesn’t listen to anything on a long car ride.’

-Mishimooshoo

7.

‘REALLY being into taxidermy, and not for scientific reasons.’

-RoronoaZorro

8.

‘Being way too fucking organized. Those people who do those organization tiktoks are jusy serial killers who’ve never tasted blood.’

-Jaghatai_Khan_

9.

‘People who don’t move over to one side of the path until the very last second when passing someone walking…’

-Interlocut0r