This hilariously awkward moment when Big Zuu recalled meeting Naga Munchetty just went viral again and it’s simply wonderful

Celebrity breakfast Naga Munchetty

Here’s a rather lovely breakfast TV moment which appears to have totally passed us by first time round.

It went viral again on Twitter after someone put out this request.

What Black British moment or chaos lives in your head rent free? — feven – ፈቨን (@missfeven) April 27, 2024

Although the tweet’s from last year it’s just built up a head of steam, with people sharing no end of memorable moments …

… but it was this one that really caught our attention, when the great Big Zuu turned up on BBC1’s Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and – specifically – Naga Munchetty, and this happened.

This moment proper gets me everytime You could literally cut the atmosphere/tension in the room with a knife! https://t.co/5eMF0bZctl pic.twitter.com/LvQXY8k1TM — Haychh22_ (@MuyombeDroit_) April 12, 2025

Ooof.

sis was so pissed hahahahahahahaha big zuu blew up her whole spot looool — AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) April 13, 2025

And here’s what Big Zuu said about it later …



