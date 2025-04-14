Celebrity breakfast Naga Munchetty

This hilariously awkward moment when Big Zuu recalled meeting Naga Munchetty just went viral again and it’s simply wonderful

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2025

Here’s a rather lovely breakfast TV moment which appears to have totally passed us by first time round.

It went viral again on Twitter after someone put out this request.

Although the tweet’s from last year it’s just built up a head of steam, with people sharing no end of memorable moments …

… but it was this one that really caught our attention, when the great Big Zuu turned up on BBC1’s Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and – specifically – Naga Munchetty, and this happened.

Ooof.

And here’s what Big Zuu said about it later …

@90sbabyshowWhat rrally happened wi to Big Zuu & Naga?

♬ original sound – 90sbabyshow


H/T @MuyombeDroit_