Celebrity breakfast Naga Munchetty
This hilariously awkward moment when Big Zuu recalled meeting Naga Munchetty just went viral again and it’s simply wonderful
Here’s a rather lovely breakfast TV moment which appears to have totally passed us by first time round.
It went viral again on Twitter after someone put out this request.
What Black British moment or chaos lives in your head rent free?
— feven – ፈቨን (@missfeven) April 27, 2024
Although the tweet’s from last year it’s just built up a head of steam, with people sharing no end of memorable moments …
this ICON https://t.co/dkdTeCWQfL pic.twitter.com/LxsyIARSEM
— shooters for irene (@reveyoncee) April 12, 2025
my personal fave pic.twitter.com/XhQgodoiiO https://t.co/dkdTeCWQfL
— shooters for irene (@reveyoncee) April 12, 2025
“Licky licky ” https://t.co/OUGIauir5j pic.twitter.com/KsL0zUmcRk
— A$AP ARADE (@ArKade_ish) April 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/DTIuMQfrmu https://t.co/vTQcpYELoe
— kendy williams (@kxn_dxwns) April 13, 2025
… but it was this one that really caught our attention, when the great Big Zuu turned up on BBC1’s Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and – specifically – Naga Munchetty, and this happened.
This moment proper gets me everytime You could literally cut the atmosphere/tension in the room with a knife! https://t.co/5eMF0bZctl pic.twitter.com/LvQXY8k1TM
— Haychh22_ (@MuyombeDroit_) April 12, 2025
Ooof.
sis was so pissed hahahahahahahaha
big zuu blew up her whole spot looool
— AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) April 13, 2025
And here’s what Big Zuu said about it later …
@90sbabyshowWhat rrally happened wi to Big Zuu & Naga?
