Over-30s have been telling youngsters what they get up to at weekends and it really is nothing to be afraid of (well, mostly) – 17 thirtysomething downtimes

When you’re a young adult, weekends are all about going out, meeting friends, and struggling with a mercifully short hangover the next day. Not every young adult, obviously, but quite a few of them.

Things change when you get to your 30s though. Getting wasted no longer appeals, but what do you get up to instead? MainDifficult2641 was curious to find out how this mysterious demographic spends its time, so they threw this question out to the good people of r/AskReddit:

“Redditors over 30, what do your weekends consist of?”

Here are the top answers which reveal that getting older just means having fun in different ways. Probably …

1.

‘Gardening, tending to my animals, woods walks, making bomb meals or baking something, getting baked myself… homebody stuff’

-WhenSquirrelsFry

2.

‘Enjoying my rent that I pay for …so, sitting on my sofa!’

-Limp_Living_1404

3.

‘Sleeping.’

-bed_bound_and_sleepy

4.

‘Hoping my wife doesn’t plan anything that makes me have to leave the house.’

-Whole_Confidence_416

5.

‘As little as possible as often as possible. ’20s, early 30s I was out every weekend. Rave, club, bar crawl, festival, party. Mid 30s I realized I don’t want to do any of that, I spend too much money, and the hangover lasts too long. ‘I could lay in bed all weekend and be so content now. Total bliss.’

-neverexceptfriday

6.

‘Laying in bed watching family feud currently. Gonna mow my lawn tomorrow. Crazy weekend ahead.’

-Pradooo

7.

‘Usually a lot of depression and a little bit of anxiety, but lately I’ve been switching things up and it’s a lot of anxiety and a little bit of depression instead.’

-ladyteruki

8.

‘Wake up feed toddler, clean apartment while doing laundry . Go to park , nap time , go to grandmas and unwind by 6PM . Every friggin Saturday’

-Abztainer

9.