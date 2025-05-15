The first ‘Reform UK’ pub has opened in Blackpool and for some reason not everyone’s a fan – 19 responses worth raising a glass to

Politics nigel farage pub Reform UK

A former Conservative club in Blackpool has had a bit of a rebrand and is now Britain’s first Reform UK pub. They serve cheap beer, there’s obviously gammon on the menu and they also boast about selling ‘pints of Remainer tears’.

This is Twitter user Queen Natalie, breathlessly announcing its opening to her followers whilst asking them ‘would you grab a pint here?’.

The first Reform UK pub, The Talbot, in Blackpool is open! Would you grab a pint here? #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/4dsgDtCM5Q — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) May 11, 2025

There were obviously quite a few takers, mostly people with a surfeit of England and GB flags in their bios.

1.

May be 3 hours from me, but I’m definitely coming here for a pint — XRPFROST$D♤ (@XRPFRO6T) May 12, 2025

2.

Certainly would, and there would be the advantage of drinking with lots of like-minded people. — Erictheowl-Labour is Never the Answer (@Erictheowl1) May 12, 2025

But there was also a huge dollop of entertaining dissent…

3.

What’s the drink of choice? Bitter? — DZ (@danzone2018) May 11, 2025

4.

Leave your brains at the door, is it? — Sausage (@SausageSpice) May 11, 2025

5.

Yer Da sampling Lukewarm Carling in The Blackpool Reform UK Pub https://t.co/xiKcbhPwj6 pic.twitter.com/NI5SINcVt2 — Cultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) May 12, 2025

6.

Thank you, keep them all in one place so the rest of us don’t have to deal with them. I appreciate your sacrifice more than you will ever know — Anarki (@anarkii22) May 13, 2025

7.

That looks exactly what you would expect a reform pub to look like to be fair. — David Walker (@dog_in_a_bag) May 12, 2025

8.

I hear there’s a Farage themed pub in Clacton called The Not Inn. — Ridwan Hughes (@IdentityDisc) May 11, 2025

9.

Getting tossed out of here for being an immigrant after they hear my Canadian accent >>>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/YAC7gc9w0w — Mobius Dick (@MobyDickSpoiler) May 11, 2025

10.