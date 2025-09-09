Pics charlie kirk kamala harris Laura Ingraham

Charlie Kirk tried to mansplain female Kamala Harris voters, and even the Fox News host couldn’t hide her contempt

Saul Hutson. Updated September 9th, 2025

Charlie Kirk makes a living traveling around to college campuses to try to persuade virgins that they need to wear pleated khaki pants. (Or something like that.)

But when he’s not harassing teenagers, he’s going on TV to harass our eyeballs and ear holes by telling us what women want. So have a seat, women everywhere, and let Charlie Kirk mansplain your hopes and dreams to you.

He’s not just grating on the nerves of viewers with caveman rhetoric. He also seems to be irritating his host in the segment, Larura Ingraham. Which is quite the accomplishment, considering Kirk is one of the many Trump puppets who has made an entire living out of parroting his dear leader’s talking points, and Ingraham is on Fox News, which is an entire network that exists for the express reason to parrot Trump’s talking points.

Just look at Ingraham’s face as he’s speaking. You can almost pinpoint the exact moment she appears to question all of her life’s choices leading up to this conversation.

All of which is to say, Charlie Kirk is a caveman who is trying to set women back to the stone age and no one should take anything he says seriously. This is not a take, this is the truth. Just ask Twitter.

