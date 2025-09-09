Charlie Kirk tried to mansplain female Kamala Harris voters, and even the Fox News host couldn’t hide her contempt

Pics charlie kirk kamala harris Laura Ingraham

Charlie Kirk makes a living traveling around to college campuses to try to persuade virgins that they need to wear pleated khaki pants. (Or something like that.)

But when he’s not harassing teenagers, he’s going on TV to harass our eyeballs and ear holes by telling us what women want. So have a seat, women everywhere, and let Charlie Kirk mansplain your hopes and dreams to you.

Kirk: Trump voters, young men, want family, children and legacy. Young women who voted for Kamala Harris they want careerism, consumerism and loneliness. pic.twitter.com/hn8RYeAz8z — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2025

He’s not just grating on the nerves of viewers with caveman rhetoric. He also seems to be irritating his host in the segment, Larura Ingraham. Which is quite the accomplishment, considering Kirk is one of the many Trump puppets who has made an entire living out of parroting his dear leader’s talking points, and Ingraham is on Fox News, which is an entire network that exists for the express reason to parrot Trump’s talking points.

Just look at Ingraham’s face as he’s speaking. You can almost pinpoint the exact moment she appears to question all of her life’s choices leading up to this conversation.

All of which is to say, Charlie Kirk is a caveman who is trying to set women back to the stone age and no one should take anything he says seriously. This is not a take, this is the truth. Just ask Twitter.

Why is Charlie Kirk always talking about women being lonely? Seems a little obsessive. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) September 9, 2025

Scared little men who are terrified of being alone and define themselves by their relations to women are incapable of understanding women who appreciate freedom, and whose sense of self doesn’t revolve around men. They can’t even wrap their minds around it. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) September 9, 2025

Women can make whatever choices they want in their lives and not be shamed by you hypocrites. Freedom. remember that concept? — Patrick ONeill (@Patrick07612186) September 9, 2025

Things that incels with micropenis’s say for $1000. Ironic they vote for a guy that is the eptiome of transactional sex and marriages. — Alan Tegel (@alan_tegel) September 9, 2025

The fact women are choosing being without a partner is an indicator of the quality of men they have to choose from. Young men, up your game. Be real men instead of toxic ones. — John Benson (@Jwb1410) September 9, 2025

Women and men alike who voted for Kamala Harris want the possibility of family, children, legacy, and their own career. Charlie Kirk is a complete fucking idiot, and I bummed he that he has such a big platform atm. — pinedegen ᵐᶠᵉʳ (@pinedegen) September 9, 2025

Sorry Charlie- intelligent women don’t want relationships with far right douchebag men. — Kristen (@kristengough) September 9, 2025

Can you imagine being Charlie’s wife Erika? Ugh. She probably gets an allowance and has to report every night what she did during the day. — Stefan (@StefanK1117) September 8, 2025

