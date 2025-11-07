Entertainment The Traitors tv

The finale of Celebrity Traitors was explosive television …literally – 37 reactions that faithfully capture the mood (with lots of spoilers)

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2025

The absolute triumph of gripping light entertainment that was the Celebrity Traitors has come to an end. No more wondering how obvious Alan Carr could be without being voted off, or watching nail-biting round-table votes. No more Claudia!

What are we all going to do with ourselves?

This post will contain spoilers, so if you’ve somehow managed to last this long without seeing the brilliant finale, firstly, what the hell are you doing reading this? And secondly, we weren’t kidding about the spoilers.

If you don’t want to know who won before finding out for yourself, turn off social media and go and watch it now.

Andy Bernard from The Office, saying Spoiler Alert

Have they gone? The rest of us can talk freely now …

This is the wonderfully entertaining moment Nick and David realised they’d blown it.

Yes, Alan Carr managed to hide in plain sight and bag a phenomenal £87,500 for children’s cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK, though we’re still not quite sure how he got away with it.

At the start of the episode, we still had Faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, alongside Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr.

It looked like England Rugby star Joe might be about to tackle the Traitors, with Cat the first to leave.

The viewing nation gasped when Nick put an end to his alliance with Joe.

But it was simply glorious TV from start to finish. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

