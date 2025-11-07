The finale of Celebrity Traitors was explosive television …literally – 37 reactions that faithfully capture the mood (with lots of spoilers)

Entertainment The Traitors tv

The absolute triumph of gripping light entertainment that was the Celebrity Traitors has come to an end. No more wondering how obvious Alan Carr could be without being voted off, or watching nail-biting round-table votes. No more Claudia!

What are we all going to do with ourselves?

This post will contain spoilers, so if you’ve somehow managed to last this long without seeing the brilliant finale, firstly, what the hell are you doing reading this? And secondly, we weren’t kidding about the spoilers.

If you don’t want to know who won before finding out for yourself, turn off social media and go and watch it now.

Have they gone? The rest of us can talk freely now …

BREAKING Alan Carr has WON the #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/qyZRjIZUbs — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 6, 2025

This is the wonderfully entertaining moment Nick and David realised they’d blown it.

Yes, Alan Carr managed to hide in plain sight and bag a phenomenal £87,500 for children’s cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK, though we’re still not quite sure how he got away with it.

Alan Carr killing off the entire castle and then crying. An exploding train. Nick turning on Joe. Claudia in a tutu. That finale deserves a Nobel piece prize #CelebrityTraitors — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 7, 2025

At the start of the episode, we still had Faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, alongside Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr.

It looked like England Rugby star Joe might be about to tackle the Traitors, with Cat the first to leave.

The viewing nation gasped when Nick put an end to his alliance with Joe.

But it was simply glorious TV from start to finish. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

3.

If nothing else, I think we have happened across the next hosts of The Hunger Games. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/umwzMNwcTB — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) November 6, 2025

4.

When you've had one too many drinks waiting for the taxi #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/1bCVOUVcZd — Jono Read (@jonoread) November 6, 2025

5.

Lib Dem voters when they agreed to a coalition with the Tories in 2010: https://t.co/VIsShx3cgR — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 6, 2025

6.

When you leave the hotel on holiday and you’re in charge of the room keys #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/OmALt5iblX — James (@arghappy) November 6, 2025

7.

Take all of Meryl Streep's Academy Awards and give them to him immediately #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/KZaKrtCe0X — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 6, 2025

8.

Put all the Strictly money into Traitors right now — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 6, 2025

9.

The fact that ALAN has won the entire show after this moment is exactly why I pay my tv license x #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/K2lqNTTgGi — lottie (@l0ttiehall) November 6, 2025

10.

11.

Alan literally LAUGHED in their faces when he said he was a Faithful, forgot he had a shield, killed two people in PLAIN SIGHT, the Traitor of all Traitors #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/gicpwjiLtr — Kathryn (@kathrynYO) November 6, 2025

12.

Forgot to put the bins out. pic.twitter.com/YIpe5yH1ki — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) November 6, 2025

13.

Olusoga a brilliant historian

Nick Mohammed a Durham graduate and went to do PhD at Cambridge

And not an ounce of common sense between them!

#CelebrityTraitors — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) November 6, 2025

14.

15.

16.

Never in the history of game shows have I seen the losers console the winner ~ cut to maniacal cackling #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/qcBYjhvOnd — Sue Jordan (@ItsCherrySue) November 6, 2025

17.

18.

The greatest single frame of TV in 2025. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/tdpmdmTQ6W — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) November 6, 2025

19.