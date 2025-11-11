Jonathan Dimbleby’s A++ defence of the BBC is an important, essential listen – but the grim vitriol he prompted shows just what the corporation is up against

Politics BBC donald trump

Jonathan Dimbleby knows a bit about broadcasting and specifically impartiality in broadcasting during a stellar TV and radio career.

Brother of David and son of the late, great Richard Dimbleby, we mention him after he launched an impassioned defence of the BBC in the face of Trump’s £1bn libel threat, and this particular 60 seconds went viral and it’s an important, essential listen.

‘If Putin, Trump and Netanyahu are denouncing the BBC, it must be doing something right.’ Former BBC journalist Jonathan Dimbleby doesn’t hold back in defending the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/kkmXXEfpb1 — LBC (@LBC) November 10, 2025

And there was more – much more – where that came from.

“I don’t think (Trump) has a strong case. I think he has a weak case” Former BBC presenter @dimbleby_jd tells @jonathansamuels the BBC should apologise “more swiftly” when it’s wrong, but do more to defend itself when it’s being “unfairly treated” https://t.co/WY7k8twsrS pic.twitter.com/ispcm1pmRA — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2025

And it got no shortage of love over on Twitter (witness all those likes, for instance).

Well said BBC should stand up to Trump, call his bluff, except he’ll simply lash out, ban BBC in USA & add tariffs Maybe @BBC should word their response along the lines of a Dennis Skinner “half aren’t crooks” retraction, offer a token fine/contribution to appropriate charity https://t.co/L4GMTTJxXb — Bob Fleming (@BobFlemming19) November 11, 2025

And yet the replies were also full of this sort of thing, an eye-opening and yet entirely predictable indication of the state of the political debate we find ourselves in right now.

‘If the people I don’t like are denouncing the BBC they must be doing something right’ Says yet another leftwing broadcaster hack. — Zen Master 2 (@Zen_Master_74) November 10, 2025

Its embarrassing to watch these Ex old BBC journalists trying to defend the BBC that they have been responsible for the corrupt bias for decades — P James (@PJames03706789) November 10, 2025

BBC Establishment journalist defends the BBC….what a shock! To be honest claiming that if a bad person agrees with your opponent that automatically negates the view of your opponent – is sadly all too typical of the lack of rationality and logic in much of modern BBC… — David Robertson (@theweeflea) November 10, 2025

what a foul person this man is

215 times BBC has had to make retractions in the lat 24 months

they are literally Jihadist globalist propaganda

they are despicable and the first major news source to be outed

more to come — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) November 10, 2025

Every time a member of the metropolitan media class resigns in disgrace, an angel in heaven sings .. — Nine Point Lead (@Basedfortheages) November 10, 2025

Trump will own the BBC. Fantastic! — Biden’smissingbrain (@jamesnoble57257) November 10, 2025

If Maitlis, Dimbleby, Simpson and Robinson are praising the BBC it must be doing something wrong. — Jane Gerson (@JaneGerson) November 10, 2025

Fuck the BBC if I wanted to watch propaganda I would watch North Korean TV. — Jamie (@H2868J) November 10, 2025

And there was worse – a lot worse – than that not fit for a family website.

Is it dinner time yet?

