JD Vance said all AOC does is ‘mouth slogans someone else gives to her’ and it backfired to spectacular effect

US AOC JD Vance

America’s vice president JD Vance took time out from raiding his boss’s make-up box to launch a predictably personal attack on

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democratic congresswoman is many people’s bet to run for president in 2028 and Vance – who might very well be in the running himself if Trump lets him – appears to be already feeling the heat.

VANCE: “AOC is somebody who doesn’t know what she actually thinks. Politicians are given lines and when you ask them to go outside the lines they’re given, they fall apart… This is a person who is mouthing the slogans that somebody else gave her.”pic.twitter.com/InGU3pBBGu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2026

And it’s fair to say it backfired to spectacular effect.

Not sure the @VP, who has undergone such a breathtaking metamorphosis since the days when he compared @realDonaldTrump to Hitler, is the most convincing proponent for a politics of conviction. https://t.co/WQ8Hdrgx72 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 17, 2026

This is 100% wrong. You can legit agree or disagree with @AOC but she never mouths slogans. At 36 she doesn’t know everything to be sure. But she is deeply rooted in principles she believes in, something that cannot be said of @JDVance or the vast majority of Republicans. https://t.co/kRQULMilxk — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) February 17, 2026

Not a very self-aware fellow. https://t.co/ztPD21Usms — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 18, 2026

JD Vance is guilty as charged. A couple years ago he was calling Trump Hitler.🙄 — BBSoFL (@BBSoFL) February 17, 2026

SHADY @JDVance ON @AOC: “I think it’s a person who doesn’t know what she actually thinks.”🤔 Translation: they are afraid of her, and he’s an unlikable misogynistic bully who knows he could never dream of being as authentic as AOC is pic.twitter.com/nom4fgmAZe — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 17, 2026

This asshole changes his mind more than most MAGA change their underwear. — Deanna (@DeannaIndiana) February 18, 2026

look we all know that JD Vance is a little pig man who loves the slop and lies like he breaths, but this is so laughably untrue of AOC in particular I’m honestly puzzled why he’s choosing this as his line of attack https://t.co/AVtTJwHflF — delaniac 🌹🌱 (@ChadNotChud) February 18, 2026

Source @FoxNews