One very excited Arsenal fan in the Channel 4 newsroom had the best reaction to the Gabriel Jesus goal

Almost to the end, it looked as though the Arsenal-Manchester United match might end with a 1-1 scoreline, until Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus both fired the ball past André Onana in stoppage time to give the Gunners a win.

Those scenes in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/Hpu7M3fqI2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023

As presenter Ciaran Jenkins rounded off Channel 4 News, a worker in the background could be seen reacting to Arsenal’s final goal.

The moment Arsenal scored in the newsroom. pic.twitter.com/hxMxGwz10q — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) September 3, 2023

We’ve all been there – excited at a win, not in Channel 4’s newsroom.

The enthusiastic Arsenal fan identified himself.

Definitely not me celebrating @Arsenal’s 3rd goal vs Man Utd on live national telly. (Sorry @C4Ciaran!) #ARSMNU pic.twitter.com/fYNUCclQIx — Jorge Engels (@gengels92) September 3, 2023

This is how people have been reacting to the funny moment.

All the time in the world for the big lad in the newsroom. Celebrating Arsenal’s winner. Giving it absolute big’uns whilst trying to keep quiet, probably. pic.twitter.com/q5G7q4hh2n — TREKuartista95 (@trekuartista95) September 3, 2023

— Lucrezia Millarini (@lucrezianews) September 3, 2023

Long time fan of Channel 4 News but as I've said before just moving it to Leeds doesn't mean it's not still London-centric #C4News https://t.co/8Iu2oa5jn0 — Twm Owen (@NewsatTwm) September 3, 2023

When you get in from school and your mum says its potato waffles for tea #ARSMUN https://t.co/RwbHQlbO0l — Gene McGurk (@magawk) September 3, 2023

No neutrality in the Channel 4 newsroom tonight https://t.co/x1fLKpDMGE — Marc Webber (@marcwebber) September 3, 2023

When you’ve got to work on Sunday but @Arsenal is life! https://t.co/GV33GOv07n — Kyle Young (@kyoung_design) September 3, 2023

I may be a Spurs fan, but this is fkn hilarious — Eustass Kidd (@Thomas_Gillett) September 3, 2023

Of course, it could have been Ciaran losing it on live TV.

Imagine the scenes if it was Cardiff City beating Manchester Utd.. — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) September 3, 2023

If that ever happens, we’ll definitely share it with you.

