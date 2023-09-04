Sport

One very excited Arsenal fan in the Channel 4 newsroom had the best reaction to the Gabriel Jesus goal

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 4th, 2023

Almost to the end, it looked as though the Arsenal-Manchester United match might end with a 1-1 scoreline, until Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus both fired the ball past André Onana in stoppage time to give the Gunners a win.

As presenter Ciaran Jenkins rounded off Channel 4 News, a worker in the background could be seen reacting to Arsenal’s final goal.

We’ve all been there – excited at a win, not in Channel 4’s newsroom.

The enthusiastic Arsenal fan identified himself.

This is how people have been reacting to the funny moment.

Of course, it could have been Ciaran losing it on live TV.

If that ever happens, we’ll definitely share it with you.

Source @symeonbrown Image Screengrab