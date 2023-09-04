One very excited Arsenal fan in the Channel 4 newsroom had the best reaction to the Gabriel Jesus goal
Almost to the end, it looked as though the Arsenal-Manchester United match might end with a 1-1 scoreline, until Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus both fired the ball past André Onana in stoppage time to give the Gunners a win.
Those scenes in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/Hpu7M3fqI2
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023
As presenter Ciaran Jenkins rounded off Channel 4 News, a worker in the background could be seen reacting to Arsenal’s final goal.
The moment Arsenal scored in the newsroom. pic.twitter.com/hxMxGwz10q
— SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) September 3, 2023
We’ve all been there – excited at a win, not in Channel 4’s newsroom.
The enthusiastic Arsenal fan identified himself.
Definitely not me celebrating @Arsenal’s 3rd goal vs Man Utd on live national telly.
(Sorry @C4Ciaran!) #ARSMNU pic.twitter.com/fYNUCclQIx
— Jorge Engels (@gengels92) September 3, 2023
This is how people have been reacting to the funny moment.
1.
— Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) September 3, 2023
2.
All the time in the world for the big lad in the newsroom. Celebrating Arsenal’s winner. Giving it absolute big’uns whilst trying to keep quiet, probably.
— TREKuartista95 (@trekuartista95) September 3, 2023
3.
— Lucrezia Millarini (@lucrezianews) September 3, 2023
4.
Long time fan of Channel 4 News but as I've said before just moving it to Leeds doesn't mean it's not still London-centric #C4News https://t.co/8Iu2oa5jn0
— Twm Owen (@NewsatTwm) September 3, 2023
5.
When you get in from school and your mum says its potato waffles for tea #ARSMUN https://t.co/RwbHQlbO0l
— Gene McGurk (@magawk) September 3, 2023
6.
No neutrality in the Channel 4 newsroom tonight https://t.co/x1fLKpDMGE
— Marc Webber (@marcwebber) September 3, 2023
7.
When you’ve got to work on Sunday but @Arsenal is life! https://t.co/GV33GOv07n
— Kyle Young (@kyoung_design) September 3, 2023
8.
I may be a Spurs fan, but this is fkn hilarious
— Eustass Kidd (@Thomas_Gillett) September 3, 2023
9.
The correct reaction https://t.co/slJVTRoHLB
— Amita Joshi-Welton (@amitacjoshi) September 3, 2023
10.
Lad. ⚪️ https://t.co/2FmZQ963Kq
— Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) September 3, 2023
11.
HAHAHAHAHAYAYYAA THATS GOLD https://t.co/iWMaUMfPxK
— AFCRyan (@AFC_Ryan__) September 3, 2023
Of course, it could have been Ciaran losing it on live TV.
Imagine the scenes if it was Cardiff City beating Manchester Utd..
— Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) September 3, 2023
If that ever happens, we’ll definitely share it with you.
