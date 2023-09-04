News

Education secretary Gillian Keegan’s F-bomb outburst is the only story in town today – 17 A* grade responses

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2023

The state of the country’s crumbling school buildings is the only story in town today, with prime minister Rishi Sunak keen to reassure everyone that it’s obviously nothing to do with him.

It’s been mostly left to Sunak’s education secretary Gillian Keegan to explain how it can’t possibly be the fault of the government that’s been in power for the last 13 years.

And it’s tempting to wonder if it’s all been a bit too much for Keegan, after she ended an ITV interview like this.

It’s almost as if she crumbled under the pressure, the outburst prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine. Here are our 23 favourites.

