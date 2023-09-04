Education secretary Gillian Keegan’s F-bomb outburst is the only story in town today – 17 A* grade responses

News

The state of the country’s crumbling school buildings is the only story in town today, with prime minister Rishi Sunak keen to reassure everyone that it’s obviously nothing to do with him.

It’s been mostly left to Sunak’s education secretary Gillian Keegan to explain how it can’t possibly be the fault of the government that’s been in power for the last 13 years.

And it’s tempting to wonder if it’s all been a bit too much for Keegan, after she ended an ITV interview like this.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is recorded on camera saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ on schools Raac crisis and shares frustration about not being thanked for doing ‘a f***ing good job’https://t.co/c02gI4dXiM pic.twitter.com/jWbYTVZl5D — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 4, 2023

It’s almost as if she crumbled under the pressure, the outburst prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine. Here are our 23 favourites.

1.

Gillian Keegan focusing on the important stuff: her own grievances & grandiosity. https://t.co/ZMJdvP5hGG — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) September 4, 2023

2.

No class. No dignity. No humility. No understanding of public service. No honour. No integrity. — Miffy aka Baroness Heidi Hole of Bonque. (@miffythegamer) September 4, 2023

3.

Do any teachers want to give Gillian Keegan a grade for her work during this catastrophe? Interested in how many think she's doing a "fucking good job". https://t.co/SNwxbdNEIq — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 4, 2023

4.

I don’t know which is funnier, Gillian Keegan thinking she has done a “fucking good job”, or her blaming everyone else for “sitting on their arses”.#RAACpic.twitter.com/yev45FPA8H — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2023

5.

A proper The Thick of It moment — even the camerawork https://t.co/wlqmzUTyHM — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) September 4, 2023

6.

Hi Gillian Keegan. As Education Secretary, you were just caught on camera saying that you were upset about not being thanked for doing ‘a f****** good job’ during the RAAC crisis in schools, and so I would like to thank you personally. THANK YOU for being in charge of a DfE who… — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) September 4, 2023

7.

Will no-one think of Gillian Keegan? Will no-one consider, just for a moment, the kind of stress she's been under. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 4, 2023

8.

Suspect this may be Gillian Keegan’s last fucking job of any kind https://t.co/xmDJaV2pMV — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) September 4, 2023

9.

This part of the formal interview has got a bit overshadowed pic.twitter.com/y9fUzUYTcz — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) September 4, 2023

10.

When I do my flatmates’ dishes pic.twitter.com/gJ4afqHTEg — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) September 4, 2023

11.

I mean, let's be honest. We've kinda missed this over the summer. One day back and these people have shat themselves into oblivion. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 4, 2023

12.