10 seconds of a puppy barking at his own hiccups is enough to give your day a real lift
We can’t make your job pay more, persuade your annoying neighbours to move out or stop climate change, but we can help take your mind off it all for 10 seconds – or longer, if you watch this more than once.
Puppy barking at his own hiccups.. pic.twitter.com/wPgdxty0EH
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 6, 2023
He’s very fierce. We’re sure the hiccups were terrified and left immediately.
This is what tweeters thought.
1.
This is soooo cute https://t.co/o62DQV0D3b
— Hazel (@catslaveto4) September 6, 2023
2.
Poor little guy! Time to burp the baby!
— Thomas Ian Russell (@ThomasIanRusse5) September 6, 2023
3.
Well, of course, how dare you?! https://t.co/15pePuw019
— Vianne Max. (@TheAnaheraRebel) September 6, 2023
4.
— Grace Chong (@gc22gc) September 6, 2023
5.
It’s looking like “who tf is doing this shit to me?!” https://t.co/JFjtd69Uhn
— Nice Moist Rolls Royce of Voice Lester Noice (@kanedizzle) September 6, 2023
6.
Hiccups are the worst, I understand
— Brownie Bull (@MeBull4ox) September 6, 2023
7.
Compete with yourself, hahahaha https://t.co/9EiuajUYNY
— Jessica (@Jessica5035) September 6, 2023
8.
Omg .. for anyone that needs a smile today!! https://t.co/jIO6leuiZA
— Artist 11 (@Artist__11) September 6, 2023
9.
It should be illegal to be this cute https://t.co/7usu82k1RS
— Diana (@justanLAgal) September 6, 2023
10.
Bless his SWEET little heart! https://t.co/vx6vO8ELSu
— Debby Swihart (@debbyswihart) September 6, 2023
11.
Timeline Cleanse ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4J4KP3Lk52
— CORIEA50 (@CORIEA50) September 6, 2023
As if Hiccup Puppy weren’t enough, there’s also this cute little chap.
Puppy sleep talking
— Efso Sahne (@Efssahne) September 6, 2023
Give @buitengebieden a follow for more uplifting videos.
