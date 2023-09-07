Animals

10 seconds of a puppy barking at his own hiccups is enough to give your day a real lift

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2023

We can’t make your job pay more, persuade your annoying neighbours to move out or stop climate change, but we can help take your mind off it all for 10 seconds – or longer, if you watch this more than once.

He’s very fierce. We’re sure the hiccups were terrified and left immediately.

This is what tweeters thought.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

As if Hiccup Puppy weren’t enough, there’s also this cute little chap.

