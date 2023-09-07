We’ve no idea what they’re doing here but the hilarious payoff is A++
We’re not entirely sure (okay, we have no idea) what’s going on here, but fortunately you don’t need any context to enjoy it.
It’s a video which has gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @razlol and, well, watch to the end, okay?
good night pic.twitter.com/5CuGxSETvS
Mega oof.
Turns out it’s a collectable trading card game called Yu-Gi-Oh! and here are our favourite things people said about it.
The fact he had a wife to make him a sandwich finished the other guy https://t.co/yqk4oMi44q
As soon as he said “my wife” the other guy was stumped
Top 10 best live action anime battles of all time
Who cares , they’re having fun. Something most people don’t know how to do anymore …
These two (and the rest of the circle that does these on tiktok) are goats https://t.co/lXT9UldaI8
Gave him the booty end of the bread
Im honestly jealous
And just in case you’d like more of this sort of thing.
During my short stay on yugioh TikTok I learned that there’s an entire community that streams yugioh like this, they have their own formats and rules and stuff to make it work with the duel disks and I think it’s iconic https://t.co/r5MAjbz78l
Specifically, this.
its his live channel, so whenever he's online you'll see him dueling someone!
