We’ve no idea what they’re doing here but the hilarious payoff is A++

We’re not entirely sure (okay, we have no idea) what’s going on here, but fortunately you don’t need any context to enjoy it.

It’s a video which has gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @razlol and, well, watch to the end, okay?

Mega oof.

Turns out it’s a collectable trading card game called Yu-Gi-Oh! and here are our favourite things people said about it.

The fact he had a wife to make him a sandwich finished the other guy https://t.co/yqk4oMi44q — Lippy (@LickshotLippy) September 6, 2023

As soon as he said “my wife” the other guy was stumped — Jasmith Kapoor (@JasmithK) September 6, 2023

Top 10 best live action anime battles of all time — taylor jackie (@taylor__jackie) September 6, 2023

Who cares , they’re having fun. Something most people don’t know how to do anymore … — Alex Moss (@alexmossny) September 6, 2023

These two (and the rest of the circle that does these on tiktok) are goats https://t.co/lXT9UldaI8 — rhyme (@Rhymestyle) September 5, 2023

Gave him the booty end of the bread — Megan Thee Dragon (@MDragon_12) September 6, 2023

Im honestly jealous — Zavrek (@Zavrek_NFT) September 6, 2023

And just in case you’d like more of this sort of thing.

During my short stay on yugioh TikTok I learned that there’s an entire community that streams yugioh like this, they have their own formats and rules and stuff to make it work with the duel disks and I think it’s iconic https://t.co/r5MAjbz78l — Schiggys 💿 (@crystlabndce) September 6, 2023

Specifically, this.

https://t.co/8aMOEL1n4Z

its his live channel, so whenever he's online you'll see him dueling someone! — Barento (@razlol) September 6, 2023

Source Twitter @razlol