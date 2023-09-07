Videos

We’ve no idea what they’re doing here but the hilarious payoff is A++

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2023

We’re not entirely sure (okay, we have no idea) what’s going on here, but fortunately you don’t need any context to enjoy it.

It’s a video which has gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @razlol and, well, watch to the end, okay?

Mega oof.

Turns out it’s a collectable trading card game called Yu-Gi-Oh! and here are our favourite things people said about it.

And just in case you’d like more of this sort of thing.

Specifically, this.

Source Twitter @razlol