Someone took Rosie Holt’s ‘Tory MP’ very seriously indeed and just made the whole thing even better

You will no doubt already be familiar with the fabulous Rosie Holt and her ‘Tory MP’ that invariably crops up responding to the big issues of the day.

Here she is again, just in case you missed it, on the crumbling concrete schools crisis.

MP says it’s not government’s job to fix schools, whilst getting renovations on her office pic.twitter.com/x3czHRtInD — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 7, 2023

Hard to believe we know, but it turned out not everyone is familiar with Rosie’s work, including this person who took her creation very seriously indeed.

And it just made the whole thing even better.

Fair play to @tammilne61, however, he took the whole thing in the best possible spirit.

You know it's a parody? — Joel (@Joel_CP_70) September 7, 2023

No I didn’t thanks for sharing. — D@vid Milne ️‍ (@tammilne61) September 7, 2023

Oh mate you’ve had a shocker there — (c) Paul Wilkinson #FOGG (@paulwilkinson4) September 7, 2023

Clearly — D@vid Milne ️‍ (@tammilne61) September 7, 2023

Ever heard of parody? — Kirsten Elliott Swift (@KirstenTElliott) September 8, 2023

Every heard of mistake or are you perfect — D@vid Milne ️‍ (@tammilne61) September 8, 2023

Well done @RosieisaHolt you well and caught this one @tammilne61 took the bait , took it hook line and sinker . Egg on the face goes to him — Keith-15 (@Bidermann41) September 8, 2023

If I had egg on my face I would have deleted the post. The fact it’s still up, should tell you I’ve got Broad shoulders. — D@vid Milne ️‍ (@tammilne61) September 8, 2023

Are you for real? It’s a parody! Lol — Ann Patricia V Allan (@apallan) September 7, 2023

Yes I’m real, @RosieisaHolt could easily pass for a #ToryMp which is why she’s so convincing. Man one mistake and the trolls think,it’s feeding time — D@vid Milne ️‍ (@tammilne61) September 7, 2023

Last word to @RosieisaHolt.

I am not a cnut (what is that an animal?) and Liz Truss was a genius actually D@vid. But her geniusity was suppressed by the wokey economic elite. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 7, 2023

And if you don’t already, follow @RosieisaHolt here!

To conclude …

When the Tories are so horrific it takes a moment to realise it’s a parody! https://t.co/NQntR7DmbI — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kirsty Indy now #SCRM (@kirstymontgome4) September 8, 2023

