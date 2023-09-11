Entertainment

53 seconds of GB News’ Martin Daubney getting everything wrong might be the funniest clip you see today

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2023

The launch of GB News was – at least for several weeks – a comedy of errors.

While the gaffes, undetected pranks and equipment fails have slowed down, this Martin Daubney segment on the capture of escaped remand prisoner Daniel Khalife shows that professionalism remains an aspiration rather than an attribute.

It’s important to appreciate just how badly that went wrong – so here’s a transcript.

“First, it’s the news headlines.

No, it’s not. We’re going straight to mis …breaking news, it’s fast happening, because as we just said – erm, we, we, the appr …the terror man …(laughs) fuck. It’s all gone wrong.

It’s here. Chip Chapman – er, we have him coming up soon on the arrest of the terror suspect – he, he escaped from Wandsworth Prison and he’s been apprehended and it’s all coming up in GB News.

We’ve got our first guest. Here is …police have escaped, have arrested p-prisoner Daniel Khalife.

Beg your pardon, we’re getting the autocue in the right place, this story’s just happening. Joining me now for the latest is Home Security Editor Mark Wyatt. Are you there, Mark?

It’s Chip Chapman, we have Chip Chapman. Army …erm, for the Army and the former head of Counter Terrorism, Major General Chip Chapman. Chip, dramatic …”

We apologise to those of you who have either cringed yourselves inside out or spat drinks all over your screens. By way of compensation, here are some favourite reactions.

