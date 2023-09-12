There were EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms and some people got their Union Jacks in a bunch

Politics

Even if you haven’t seen any of the fuss about revellers waving EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms, we’re fairly confident that you could guess which newspapers and talking heads have had their say on the matter.

Here are a few of them –

Who would have guessed such reasonable people would lose their heads over a few flags? Most of us, probably. There can’t be many people calling more loudly for things to be banned than the anti-cancel-culture brigade.

Here’s how tweeters have responded to the recurring furore.

Just in case there’s any confusion, the people who want control over what perfectly innocuous flags other people can wave in the Albert Hall are obviously the real ‘free speech’ champions. And definitely not ‘snowflakes’. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 11, 2023

So… The BBC are to blame for people bringing EU flags to the proms And they should have been banned from waving them And the BBC now has to be investigated as a result …and this is all coming from the supposed free-speech brigade who love to call others snowflakes? Ok hun. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 11, 2023

I suppose all these self-styled patriots could have actually gone to the last night of the proms and waved Union Jacks… but then what would they have had to moan about? pic.twitter.com/XzYuTxzQfi — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 11, 2023

Struggling to comprehend the level of pathetic-ness needed to make such a fuss about EU flags. Sunak commenting. Tory tabloids going apeshit. This isn’t normal. We face huge problems in this country. Resentful prejudice has created many of those problems and it will solve none. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 11, 2023

Looking forward to the next Olympic Games opening ceremony Paris 2024 when Brexiteers demand the BBC pixilate the flags of the other countries. — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 11, 2023

I didn’t seem to me that anyone was being strong-armed into waving the EU flag. Perhaps they were merely expressing a personal opinion. You know, a free choice. https://t.co/BCCYU2teSr — Catherine Parrish (@Catheri63659074) September 10, 2023

If Brexit is under threat because of some EU flags being waved in London, perhaps Brexit just wasn’t built to last. pic.twitter.com/bicd2gibHL — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) September 11, 2023

The Gammon is strong in this one The absolute state of the pretend fury at EU flags being waved at the Last Night of the Proms is nothing other than totally expected Between him crying over flags and his Mrs pretending nurses sit around acting woke all day, it’s painful https://t.co/0shoSXdO6l — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 11, 2023

Shocked I’m telling you. Shocked by what the Telegraph is reporting.

Just as a matter of interest was it the BBC waving the EU flags, or concert goers? Cos if it’s the latter maybe there should be a full public inquiry into – err – the public pic.twitter.com/hqzqh1KPih — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 11, 2023

