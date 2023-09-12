Politics

There were EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms and some people got their Union Jacks in a bunch

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2023

Even if you haven’t seen any of the fuss about revellers waving EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms, we’re fairly confident that you could guess which newspapers and talking heads have had their say on the matter.

Here are a few of them –

Who would have guessed such reasonable people would lose their heads over a few flags? Most of us, probably. There can’t be many people calling more loudly for things to be banned than the anti-cancel-culture brigade.

Here’s how tweeters have responded to the recurring furore.

