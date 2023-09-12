Seven bears up a tree – not a nursery rhyme but a funny retreat for some startled cubs

Animals

There’s not much above bears in the food chain, but there’s obviously something if the behaviour of these curious cubs is anything to go by.

Unfortunately, we can’t tell you what spooked them, but we can tell you what TikTok users thought of it.

1.

I want to see what sent 7 bears scrambling up a tree.

lisabluford801

2.

The little chonk was like “My arms hurt; just gonna go back down and sit on the rock”.

Coco and the bear

3.

It’s like they don’t realize they’re the bears.

Pen

4.

If the bears are running, I’m not staying around to find out what it is. Nope ‍♀️

Debbie

5.

That was a test of the emergency bear system if this had been an actual emergency you have been instructed to run to momma.

bbuddoggtom

6.

At least we know you can’t hide in a tree from bears.

chriscable38

7.

Reminds me of when my parents would get home and I was supposed to be asleep.

IC3B3RG

8.

I love it when the bear trees are in blossom.

swansto

9.

Safety first. Questions later.

booksccoffeetea1

10.

It was one badass raccoon!!

Gus and Charly

11.

“If a tree and six bears falls in the woods…..”

Jina Fesenmaier

12.

They heard someone whisper, “I’d like to talk to you about your cars warranty! “

LloydSparks158

Lauren Pehanich found it (vaguely) relatable.

Sounds exactly like me trying to sneak into a bag of chips in the middle of the night.

Source @TikTosus Image Screengrab