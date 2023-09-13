Miriam Margolyes was back as an agony aunt on This Morning and went just as viral as you’d expect (NSFW)

Celebrity

The great Miriam Margolyes was back on ITV’s This Morning today in her occasional role as an agony aunt to the nation.

And it went just as wildly viral as you’d expect.

First there was her advice on dealing with difficult neighbours (the clip is followed by a bit of commentary which you may or may not want to stick with) …

Apparently the exchange, perhaps unsurprisingly, didn’t feature when the programme was later repeated on ITV+1.

Never mind, at least viewers could still enjoy her reflections on becoming a magazine cover star.

Miriam margolyes being a solid legend on daytime tv again. I love that she thought she had to change the word old too pic.twitter.com/HXDf6pHsaW — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) September 13, 2023

Never change, MM.

