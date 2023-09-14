Politics

This anti-abortionist’s response when she’s told God wasn’t very pro-life is today’s best thing

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2023

To the world of The Good Liars now, the American political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler taking down the world one idiot at a time.

And this encounter – in a very crowded field – is surely one of their very best.

It’s an anti-abortion presenter having the Bible quoted back at them and, well, best watch for yourself.

Watch closely and you can see the exact moment her soul leaves her body.

To conclude …

Follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!

Source @TheGoodLiars