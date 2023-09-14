This anti-abortionist’s response when she’s told God wasn’t very pro-life is today’s best thing

Politics

To the world of The Good Liars now, the American political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler taking down the world one idiot at a time.

And this encounter – in a very crowded field – is surely one of their very best.

It’s an anti-abortion presenter having the Bible quoted back at them and, well, best watch for yourself.

Talked to an anti-abortion protester about how God was not very pro-life in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/SICaida09x — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 14, 2023

Watch closely and you can see the exact moment her soul leaves her body.

She thinks she’s done — stepfanie (@stepfaniex) September 14, 2023

LOL!! The blinking eyes like “um, wait, what?” — It’s Just Me (@SheWhoIsNotSeen) September 14, 2023

I think her argument is done too. — Carl Spackler (@CarlSpackler54) September 14, 2023

The moment she tapped out. pic.twitter.com/CeMF2nYO4J — Meal (@mealfitforaking) September 14, 2023

“I think I’m done.” Yes, you are. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) September 14, 2023

To conclude …

Follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!

Source @TheGoodLiars