This anti-abortionist’s response when she’s told God wasn’t very pro-life is today’s best thing
To the world of The Good Liars now, the American political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler taking down the world one idiot at a time.
And this encounter – in a very crowded field – is surely one of their very best.
It’s an anti-abortion presenter having the Bible quoted back at them and, well, best watch for yourself.
Talked to an anti-abortion protester about how God was not very pro-life in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/SICaida09x
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 14, 2023
Watch closely and you can see the exact moment her soul leaves her body.
She thinks she’s done
— stepfanie (@stepfaniex) September 14, 2023
LOL!! The blinking eyes like “um, wait, what?”
— It’s Just Me (@SheWhoIsNotSeen) September 14, 2023
I think her argument is done too.
— Carl Spackler (@CarlSpackler54) September 14, 2023
The moment she tapped out. pic.twitter.com/CeMF2nYO4J
— Meal (@mealfitforaking) September 14, 2023
“I think I’m done.” Yes, you are.
— Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) September 14, 2023
To conclude …
Amazing! Must watch https://t.co/2beMtruvxY
— MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) September 14, 2023
Follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!
Source @TheGoodLiars