A YouTuber pranked New York Fashion Week with some impromptu couture on the catwalk

Entertainment

New York Fashion Week may not be everybody’s cup of mineral water, but YouTuber Fred Beyer gave it a boost in the wider community when he donned a bin bag and shower cap and took a stroll down the catwalk.

Watch what happened.

He would have got away with it, too, if it weren’t for that pesky security guard and his damned rugby tackle.

That is not garbage but garbagé.

raoulm.m

And nobody suspected anything despite that drip. Goes to show how trash these shows be.

musababdulrehman

It’s bc his confidence started wavering. Should have not panicked cuz.

bikelife_damien

Shows you how stupid fashion is. No one even noticed.

codybrock

I swear these runway outfits get trashier each year.

jeffreygonzales24

I liked his style…very Kanyeish.

Jubu3

He had people in there interested in a poncho.

mclovin_wolfcvstle

Trash bag drip is immaculate.

Amjed3sfor

Anything is possible at New York Fashion Week.

I reckon loads of orders were placed before he was rugby tackled off the catwalk.

ladyartistlondon

You can watch Fred Beyer’s 13-minute video about the prank here.

READ MORE

This model turned a catwalk fall into something really special

Source Instagram Image Screengrab