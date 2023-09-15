A YouTuber pranked New York Fashion Week with some impromptu couture on the catwalk
New York Fashion Week may not be everybody’s cup of mineral water, but YouTuber Fred Beyer gave it a boost in the wider community when he donned a bin bag and shower cap and took a stroll down the catwalk.
Watch what happened.
He would have got away with it, too, if it weren’t for that pesky security guard and his damned rugby tackle.
That is not garbage but garbagé.
raoulm.m
And nobody suspected anything despite that drip. Goes to show how trash these shows be.
musababdulrehman
It’s bc his confidence started wavering. Should have not panicked cuz.
bikelife_damien
Shows you how stupid fashion is. No one even noticed.
codybrock
I swear these runway outfits get trashier each year.
jeffreygonzales24
I liked his style…very Kanyeish.
Jubu3
He had people in there interested in a poncho.
mclovin_wolfcvstle
Trash bag drip is immaculate.
Amjed3sfor
Anything is possible at New York Fashion Week.
I reckon loads of orders were placed before he was rugby tackled off the catwalk.
ladyartistlondon
You can watch Fred Beyer’s 13-minute video about the prank here.
