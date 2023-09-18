Liz Truss joked about her premiership and there’s no greater example of failing to read the room

Politics

Liz Truss has been out and about again, a year after her blink and you’ll miss it tenure in 10 Downing Street.

And we were doing a bit more blinking today after she made a joke about her time as PM and if there’s a greater example of someone failing to read the room, then we’d like to see it.

Liz Truss – "I'm having a rather more relaxing September than I did last year." I'm sure mortgage payers aren't having a more relaxing September. pic.twitter.com/5pGXMy8PRA — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 18, 2023

Liz Truss, there, discovering the difference between ‘laughing’ and ‘laughing stock’.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response to what Truss had to say today.

Mate, you blew a £50 billion hole in the UK’s finances in just 50 days, burning public money with criminal negligence. As a more respected politician than you, I believe I have a mandate from the British people when I say, FUCK OFF LIZ TRUSS. pic.twitter.com/zXcf5Wa6ko — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 18, 2023

Here’s Liz “Pork Markets” Truss having a good laugh at the misery she inflicted on millions of ordinary people in the UK. What a nerve she’s got. Clueless. Tin-eared. Tone deaf. And the delivery of a warped piano. pic.twitter.com/COKgd1xJNL — Nick O'Donnell (@gnickodonnell) September 18, 2023

I hope she's getting paid well by Labour for this, because she's worth every penny. https://t.co/TS9NqzaYVX — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 18, 2023

I am paying £278 extra a month because of truss — Sardar #FBPE (@KabulBoy70s) September 18, 2023

Oh, God. It’s so unbearably painful to watch. Isn’t there some sort of vaccine I could take to not feel the pain? — B.E.Andre #3Point5️‍ (@B_E_Andre) September 18, 2023

As somebody in the process of selling my house and buying a house abroad relying on the GBP/USD exchange rate, I have to say I find all this slightly less funny than Liz does. https://t.co/gxB3uH7152 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 18, 2023

Utterly shameless — Ageing Cherry (@AtMyAgeTV) September 18, 2023

This is a genuine tweet from the previous Tory Prime Minister, a year from a general election, when her party is 25 points down in the polls. The Conservatives are simply not a serious political party any more. https://t.co/ADD6Hn2ir8 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 18, 2023

Someone should tell Liz Truss that these speeches aren't helping. If someone drove a truck into my house, I wouldn't really want that person on the news giving a speech on how the truck was to blame. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 18, 2023

It’s very easy to laugh at Liz Truss — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 18, 2023

Liz Truss giving advice on how to run the economy is like the ghost of the captain of the Titanic returning to give advice on iceberg avoidance — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 18, 2023

Asking Liz Truss for her economic vision to enable faster economic growth is like asking Fred West for advice on how to raise a stable and secure family. This is absolutely fucking insane. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 18, 2023

And finally …

Liz Truss is back pic.twitter.com/BNOMNwpjTJ — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) September 18, 2023

Source @Haggis_UK