Sean Lock playing ‘Carrot in a box’ has gone viral again and it’s just the escape we needed right now

Here’s two minutes to whisk you away from everything else that is going on right now.

It’s the late, great Sean Lock playing ‘Carrot in a box’ in a Christmas special of Eight of 10 Cats all the way back in 2015.

And no matter how many times you watch it, it’s never less than magnificent.

I miss Sean Lock so here's "Carrot in a Box" on your timeline pic.twitter.com/w5hxaN1ooM — Ronan MuIIɐn (@RonanReigns) September 17, 2023

And just in case you didn’t realise this had happened …

And here’s just a bit of the love it generated this time round.

Every time this pops up on my timeline I can’t help but stop and watch it https://t.co/AbI4BIuF9N — Chris (@Lowry_16) September 18, 2023

Just the best 2 mins of tv ever .. …Bless u Sean wherever u may be — Jengolf8 ⛳️☘️ (@Jennife82206772) September 17, 2023

This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen on TV https://t.co/YRSm079Fcn — Rhian (@Rhilaaa) September 17, 2023

What a legend. Hadn’t seen this before. Brilliant! — David Burke (@dav_m_burke) September 17, 2023

Comedy Genius https://t.co/mtF42HNqhm — The Fred Flunk (@fredflunk) September 17, 2023

Source @RonanReigns