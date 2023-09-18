US

Trump is worried that Biden’s ‘cognitive impairment’ will take the US into World War Two – 15 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2023

Donald Trump‘s appearance at the Pray Vote Stand summit in Washington wasn’t his finest hour. In fairness, it wasn’t his worst either, but it’s a very low bar.

Inmate P01135809 seemed to think, albeit briefly, that he’d beaten Barack Obama in an election and was currently beating him again in the polls.

He also aired his concerns regarding the repercussions of Joe Biden‘s cognitive state.

“We would be in World War II very quickly, if we’re going to be relying on this man.”

Political analyst Larry Sabato had this inarguable observation.

Tweeters were less gentle about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Dane Curley provided some mitigation.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Donald Trump treated everyone to another excerpt from his cognitive test – the 12 funniest comments

Image Screengrab