An ‘influencer’ wasn’t happy that Tube passengers kept ruining her TikTok and Londoners were only too happy to explain

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2023

Back to the mysterious world of the TikTok influencer, where Antonia Freya Lydia – @turnttoni if you want to find out more – wasn’t exactly overjoyed when Tube passengers kept ruining her video on the London Underground.

The video went wildly viral again after it was shared by @schizarella who took up the cudgels on her behalf.

They surely got entirely the responses they deserved, and a very entertaining read it is too.

Maybe this wasn’t the best station to choose.

Final word to @turnttoni after someone highlighted the exchanges and suggested her TikTok content was ‘lame’.

Source Twitter @schizarella TikTok @turnttoni