Victoria Derbyshire was everyone’s hero today after magnificently holding Robert Jenrick to account

Over on Newsnight, Victoria Derbyshire went viral with this magnificent exchange with immigration minister Robert Jenrick on Thursday night’s programme.

Derbyshire was naturally interested to hear what Jenrick and Rishi Sunak’s government were going to do about the UK asylum backlog which has hit a record high of more than 175,000 people. Oh, and who was responsible for it getting that high.

And it just gets better and better.

It’s Jenrick’s attempted blink reset at 57 seconds that we like the most.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the interview went viral on Friday.

To conclude …

All rise for the fantastic Victoria Derbyshire, handing Robert Jenrick his arse on a plate

