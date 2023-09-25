Entertainment

‘If only The Shining could be more like Ready Player One’ wasn’t on anyone’s film critique bingo card

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2023

If you’re a film fan, brace yourself for what most people would consider to be a very bad take. A very bad take, indeed.

A lot of people are probably going to be annoyed by that clip – or already are.

@seinfelddahog added this.

People managed to stop facepalming just long enough to leave these comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Someone spoke in the reviewer’s defence …

Source @seinfelddahog Image Screengrab