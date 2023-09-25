‘If only The Shining could be more like Ready Player One’ wasn’t on anyone’s film critique bingo card

Entertainment

If you’re a film fan, brace yourself for what most people would consider to be a very bad take. A very bad take, indeed.

going to spend the rest of this day being really annoyed by this clip pic.twitter.com/TsSOdfCeBg — Robocop Scene 27 (Coaster fucker edit) (@seinfelddahog) September 17, 2023

A lot of people are probably going to be annoyed by that clip – or already are.

@seinfelddahog added this.

[sees shot from near the end of a 2 hour movie full of strange, reality bending images written and directed by a notorious perfectionist] yeah umm epic logic fail much? ready player one got this scene right… — Robocop Scene 27 (Coaster fucker edit) (@seinfelddahog) September 17, 2023

People managed to stop facepalming just long enough to leave these comments.

Starting to come around to the opinion that some people shouldn’t get to watch movies. https://t.co/K5FTngIrCR — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) September 17, 2023

wanting every scene spelled out logically for you on the screen is really just sad. might as well walk up to the director personally and ask them if they’re available to babysit later https://t.co/McuISgTzCR — laura (@ecto_fun) September 17, 2023

Listening to this made me want to tear my face off. https://t.co/c7YsSdN7JL — Cynical Reviews (@Cynical_CJ) September 17, 2023

Stupid idiot Stanley Kubrick accidentally made the events of The Shining ambiguous https://t.co/oXJNh7tCOb — Max (@EPM106) September 17, 2023

how is this not satire https://t.co/LOMLEC3A9V — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) September 17, 2023

I love the idea that Kubrick could not have devised a way of depicting that if that’s what he had wanted. Stanley Kubrick. https://t.co/76Y9eYGOmm — mary (@theoceanblooms) September 17, 2023

so much of modern film discourse can be summed up by someone pretty much articulating the purpose and function of something, only to interpret it as a fatal flaw that needs to be fixed https://t.co/cbd57PtEVv — jacob (@LongMacVampyr) September 17, 2023

This has to be a joke…I refuse to believe somebody missed the point THIS bad. By this logic a good chunk of LOTS of movies need CGI so the audience isn’t confused by the intentional ambiguity pic.twitter.com/Y0AD3JMfVZ — chocolate desire be screaming (@ebibebibae) September 18, 2023

Somehow worse than total media illiteracy, this represents a perfect understanding of the meaning of these shots, but a complete rejection of both intent and ambiguity. Fundamentally anti-art. https://t.co/ipI2KHLhWJ — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) September 17, 2023

Guys, I just had a great idea how to improve FULL METAL JACKET's second half: insert the ghost of R. Lee Ermey into the background yelling encouragement at Modine during the Battle of Hue City. https://t.co/f3BS5ErUxX pic.twitter.com/FVT5dJEly7 — Balthazar Bee (@BeeBalthazar) September 17, 2023

If Kubrick wanted to nearly drown Shelly Duval in blood, he would've done it! — Data Partridge (@RobbroRobert) September 17, 2023

Someone please take away this man’s internet.

pic.twitter.com/8k6MHTwUqz — Greg, Goddammit. (@toasterleg) September 18, 2023

Just further proof that READY PLAYER ONE (2018) is the cinematic antichrist https://t.co/0aKFZSz4fk pic.twitter.com/9FNPta7huc — Motion Picture Potion Mixer (@mopipomixer) September 17, 2023

Never, even at my most deluded, would I suggest improvements to a Stanley Kubrick film https://t.co/rG9Tk4o3Jq — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 17, 2023

Someone spoke in the reviewer’s defence …

In fairness to him, he is approaching this completely as a CGI artist. He is looking at this through the lens of a technician not an artist. His whole video is a breakdown of the technical aspects of imagery not really the artistic ones. He could make a fine special effects… — David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) September 17, 2023

Source @seinfelddahog Image Screengrab