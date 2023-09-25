This guy’s ‘hand trick’ on his partner went wildly viral and you’ve got to hand it to him
To be filed under ‘too good to check’ is surely the hand trick this guy played on his partner.
Originally posted by @lalinehome it’s just gone viral after it was shared by @TheFigen_ who said: ‘Never let go of my hand. ‘
And it’s quite the eye-opener.
Never let go of my hand. pic.twitter.com/Zgk30WTutk
— Figen (@TheFigen_) September 24, 2023
You’ve got to hand it to them. But it can’t be real. Can it?
Active mind is missing here pic.twitter.com/5P8dcjNlJA
— Usman Khan (@Usman4995) September 24, 2023
I want to believe it’s staged…why is she not using both hands to check on the cloth like the man did?
— LOLO (@LoloEtny) September 25, 2023
The power of our brain is incredible. ️ pic.twitter.com/BkjhjXVWku
— houseperu (@houseperu) September 24, 2023
The just proves that we can do anything if we put our mind to it
— Ruth (@yours_tejasvi) September 24, 2023
How that was a long time to be carrying that fake hand around. I’m really surprised she didn’t notice the texture on that thing, let alone the weight.
— George Barrera (@george_barrera1) September 24, 2023
Love is blind
— No one (@justbecold) September 24, 2023
