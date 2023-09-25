Videos

This guy’s ‘hand trick’ on his partner went wildly viral and you’ve got to hand it to him

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2023

To be filed under ‘too good to check’ is surely the hand trick this guy played on his partner.

Originally posted by @lalinehome it’s just gone viral after it was shared by @TheFigen_ who said: ‘Never let go of my hand. ‘

And it’s quite the eye-opener.

You’ve got to hand it to them. But it can’t be real. Can it?

Source Twitter @lalinehome @TheFigen_