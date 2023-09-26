Politics

12 funniest reactions to the former UKIP leader being described as an International Border Control Expert

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2023

From the 28th of September 2017 to the 17th of February 2018, Henry Bolton was the leader of UKIP.

He was dropped after his romantic partner, Jo Marney, allegedly sent racist texts about Meghan Markle and non-British families from Grenfell Tower without losing his support.

His greatest achievement as leader was giving everybody a laugh when he claimed he could kill a badger with his bare hands.

After losing his position, he created his own UKIP-alike party, Our Nation, which only lasted from October 2018 to November 2019.

It’s hard to say what Bolton has been doing since then, but we very much doubt he’s been studying for a masters in International Border Control, or anything else to warrant this description, courtesy of Talk TV –

Scorn soon followed.

One person may have got to the bottom of the almost certainly inaccurate description.

He’s not an international border control expert. He’s a very naughty boy.

