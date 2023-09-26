12 funniest reactions to the former UKIP leader being described as an International Border Control Expert

Politics

From the 28th of September 2017 to the 17th of February 2018, Henry Bolton was the leader of UKIP.

He was dropped after his romantic partner, Jo Marney, allegedly sent racist texts about Meghan Markle and non-British families from Grenfell Tower without losing his support.

His greatest achievement as leader was giving everybody a laugh when he claimed he could kill a badger with his bare hands.

Could @UKIP leader Henry Bolton really strangle a badger with his bare hands? #Paterson pic.twitter.com/c1J8dZWrrr — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) October 15, 2017

After losing his position, he created his own UKIP-alike party, Our Nation, which only lasted from October 2018 to November 2019.

It’s hard to say what Bolton has been doing since then, but we very much doubt he’s been studying for a masters in International Border Control, or anything else to warrant this description, courtesy of Talk TV –

Scorn soon followed.

1.

For some reason TalkTV somehow neglect to mention that this "International Border Control Expert" is in fact the former leader of UKIP. https://t.co/osLfgaGfzp — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 25, 2023

2.

Are we just allowed to give ourselves the title of expert in any field we feel like now, asked sex expert James Felton https://t.co/y39iNj3jGx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 25, 2023

3.

JeeZ! All you have to do to be called a border control expert on Blather TV is lead UKIP for a bit …. https://t.co/4J9sirqGcy — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 25, 2023

4.

‘I hear you’re an expert on border security now, Father’ https://t.co/CzCfwkZt3Y pic.twitter.com/491qr4UbOM — Maximilian Hess (@zakavkaza) September 25, 2023

5.

"Border Control Expert" – my arse!

That's the ex-UKIP Leader who had to resign over his much, much younger girlfriends racist remarks.

And I claim my £10 reward pic.twitter.com/psezEqf4OY — Rushy's Snack Shack NOT Rishi Sunak (@Readies4Rishi) September 25, 2023

6.

'Later in the show, we'll be talking to our international nutritional expert with his advice on children's health.' pic.twitter.com/dbelWiepmg — DrDublin (@DrDublin1) September 25, 2023

7.

“Border control expert” absolutely laughable. Like calling an arsonist a Fire control consultant https://t.co/Jpf7hrFU1Q — Marcus Aurelius (@let_me_atom) September 25, 2023

8.

He’s a failed politician and a failed army Corporal what makes you think he’s a border control expert? There’s me thinking @GBNEWS was the comedy gold news channel. — Dai (@Daijack12) September 25, 2023

9.

10.

Ridiculous – that’s obviously badger murder expert Henry Bolton https://t.co/Aa6myzVyko — morgan (@j0ne_s_) September 25, 2023

11.

'Border Control Expert' makes him sound like he's really good at colouring in. — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) September 25, 2023

12.

I think we’ve had quite enough of experts. Well, this one anyway. — Andrew Plummer (@AndrewPPhotos) September 25, 2023

One person may have got to the bottom of the almost certainly inaccurate description.

Where could this Henry Bolton "Border control expert" have come from"? His LinkedIn quotes an unnamed OSEC Gen Sec: "World leading expert on national border strategies" Search "World leading expert on national border strategies", only result is Henry Bolton's LinkedIn profile https://t.co/OuwYoZolaf pic.twitter.com/18SLACQJIW — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) September 25, 2023

He’s not an international border control expert. He’s a very naughty boy.

READ MORE

Who the f*ck is Henry Bolton? 13 funniest responses to the new Ukip leader

Source Adam Bienkov Image Screengrab