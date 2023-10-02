Entertainment

Coronation Street characters balking at people going to London is a 37-second delight

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2023

Coronation Street is almost the epitome of northernness, and – as such – is full of characters who are not overly impressed by ‘that London’.

Occasionally, one of their number might have to go to the capital, either for a trip or to live, and the reactions to that news are absolutely priceless.

Thanks to The Talk of The Street, we can see some of them now.

You’d think someone had told them they intended to coat themselves in jam and run at a wasp’s nest – which, to be fair, is what it’s like on the tube from time to time.

never forget, however, that there are perks to knowing someone in London.

