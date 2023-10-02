Coronation Street characters balking at people going to London is a 37-second delight

Entertainment

Coronation Street is almost the epitome of northernness, and – as such – is full of characters who are not overly impressed by ‘that London’.

Occasionally, one of their number might have to go to the capital, either for a trip or to live, and the reactions to that news are absolutely priceless.

Thanks to The Talk of The Street, we can see some of them now.

Thanks to today's #ClassicCorrie I have another scene to add to my That London Collection! #corrie pic.twitter.com/gaOemhyhsp — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) September 29, 2023

You’d think someone had told them they intended to coat themselves in jam and run at a wasp’s nest – which, to be fair, is what it’s like on the tube from time to time. 1. This. Is. Phenomenal. Corrie characters aghast at “London?”pic.twitter.com/iVAC6Gs9hR — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 29, 2023

2.

any Northener who moved to London will feel the stone-cold accuracy of this https://t.co/VAtKkAUBW8 — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) September 30, 2023

3.

This is my family when I’m tell them I’m off to work…in London… https://t.co/D0ssCWMtG2 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 30, 2023

4.

This is actually how my Mam reacts every time I tell her I’m going to London, representation matters https://t.co/kfnVeN9Gc0 — Michael Lee Richardson (@HRFMichael) September 30, 2023

5.

6.

This has brought me such joy https://t.co/onh4nahktp — Stu Richards (@StuJRichards) September 30, 2023

7.

People in Manchester hearing where the HS2 route is being prioritised to. https://t.co/mflEJN7OkT — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) September 30, 2023

8.

Me reading every journalist job board https://t.co/0Z3x5yU7Sk — Meg Byrom (@Meg_Byrom) September 30, 2023

9.

Pat Phoenix’s utter disdain https://t.co/5K31Da57Sd — Helen Barrett (@helenbarrett) September 30, 2023

10.

i can't stop watching this https://t.co/cbLF4YmBFB — sam ✨ (@sam_jja) September 30, 2023

11.

Every taxi driver who picks me up from Wigan station and asks me where I’ve been today https://t.co/V03v40xtcf — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) September 30, 2023

12.

Northerners being unable to grasp why anyone in their right mind would even consider going to London is more culturally-enduring than the monarchy or any tradition we have. — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 30, 2023

never forget, however, that there are perks to knowing someone in London.

This is the reaction I had when I announced my move to the Big Smoke (2020) Now everyone just loves that they have a place to stay when they want to see a show https://t.co/sRpD27XkZd — Anna Geary (@AnnaGearyTV) September 30, 2023

