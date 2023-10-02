Coronation Street characters balking at people going to London is a 37-second delight
Coronation Street is almost the epitome of northernness, and – as such – is full of characters who are not overly impressed by ‘that London’.
Occasionally, one of their number might have to go to the capital, either for a trip or to live, and the reactions to that news are absolutely priceless.
Thanks to The Talk of The Street, we can see some of them now.
Thanks to today's #ClassicCorrie I have another scene to add to my That London Collection! #corrie pic.twitter.com/gaOemhyhsp
— The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) September 29, 2023
You’d think someone had told them they intended to coat themselves in jam and run at a wasp’s nest – which, to be fair, is what it’s like on the tube from time to time.
1.
This. Is. Phenomenal.
Corrie characters aghast at “London?”pic.twitter.com/iVAC6Gs9hR
— Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 29, 2023
This. Is. Phenomenal.
2.
any Northener who moved to London will feel the stone-cold accuracy of this https://t.co/VAtKkAUBW8
— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) September 30, 2023
3.
This is my family when I’m tell them I’m off to work…in London… https://t.co/D0ssCWMtG2
— Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 30, 2023
4.
This is actually how my Mam reacts every time I tell her I’m going to London, representation matters https://t.co/kfnVeN9Gc0
— Michael Lee Richardson (@HRFMichael) September 30, 2023
5.
— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) September 30, 2023
6.
This has brought me such joy https://t.co/onh4nahktp
— Stu Richards (@StuJRichards) September 30, 2023
7.
People in Manchester hearing where the HS2 route is being prioritised to. https://t.co/mflEJN7OkT
— Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) September 30, 2023
8.
Me reading every journalist job board https://t.co/0Z3x5yU7Sk
— Meg Byrom (@Meg_Byrom) September 30, 2023
9.
Pat Phoenix’s utter disdain https://t.co/5K31Da57Sd
— Helen Barrett (@helenbarrett) September 30, 2023
10.
i can't stop watching this https://t.co/cbLF4YmBFB
— sam ✨ (@sam_jja) September 30, 2023
11.
Every taxi driver who picks me up from Wigan station and asks me where I’ve been today https://t.co/V03v40xtcf
— Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) September 30, 2023
12.
Northerners being unable to grasp why anyone in their right mind would even consider going to London is more culturally-enduring than the monarchy or any tradition we have.
— Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 30, 2023
never forget, however, that there are perks to knowing someone in London.
This is the reaction I had when I announced my move to the Big Smoke (2020)
Now everyone just loves that they have a place to stay when they want to see a show https://t.co/sRpD27XkZd
— Anna Geary (@AnnaGearyTV) September 30, 2023
