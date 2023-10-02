Liz Truss has been stringing words together in public again – 17 favourite responses

News

Over at the week of the living dead – AKA the Conservative party conference in Manchester – former prime minister for a day (or two) Liz Truss has been having her say.

Truss, who spent less time in 10 Downing Street than a frozen ready meal, has been using all her leadership experience to call for tax cuts to ‘make Britain grow again’.

“Axing the tax, cutting the bills and building the homes.”@TrussLiz sets out three things she believes the government should do to “change the agenda” – including putting corporation tax back down to 19%. Live: https://t.co/xItZsH7tea Sky 501, Virgin 602 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/Ut1iejgwnU — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2023

Oh, and she also took the opportunity to big up GB News, obviously (as one of its last remaining presenters, Nigel Farage, looked on from the audience).

Liz Truss on GBNews: It’s “challenging the orthodoxy and broadcasting common sense…Long may it continue.” #CPC23 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2023

Very popular it was too, apparently. At least, it was before she spoke.

Queue to see Liz Truss’ only event is through the bar, up one flight of stairs and down another. Hundreds of people waiting to hear the once and future leader. pic.twitter.com/7s4IDE8Wnd — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 2, 2023

And we’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a lot of them – and these surely say it best.

1.

“The first thing we need to do is to cut the bills,” says Liz Truss, whose economic policies added hundreds of pounds to people’s monthly mortgage bills #CPC23 pic.twitter.com/n1OU9LfTyt — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 2, 2023

2.

This is a cutting edge art installation about the dangers of excessive self-confidence. It’s remarkable really. Uncanny how life-like they’ve made her. https://t.co/C2Ze2GNNp9 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 2, 2023

3.

Make Britain Grow Again….sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/eR5QoTcpmg — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 2, 2023

4.

You need the balls of Buster Gonad to stand in front of a sign saying ‘Make Britain Grow Again’ when you’ve poured weed killer over the economic petunias, taken a JCB to the nation’s greenhouse and driven a herd of wilderbeast over the green shoots of recovery. But Truss just did https://t.co/J28gnQdD6o — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 2, 2023

5.

This country is insane. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) October 2, 2023

6.

Left: Liz Truss, “We need more GB News, challenging the orthodoxy, broadcasting common sense, transforming our media landscape” Right: Ofcom, “We have 12 active investigations into GB News” #CPC23 pic.twitter.com/kqFS1m8s1e — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 2, 2023

7.

Liz Truss failing upwards symbolises everything that’s wrong with Britain #CPC23 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) October 2, 2023

8.

Good to see the tube that delivers Liz Truss to the stage from where she lives in cloud cuckoo land pic.twitter.com/Bzb9VZvKFZ — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 2, 2023

9.