News

Liz Truss has been stringing words together in public again – 17 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2023

Over at the week of the living dead – AKA the Conservative party conference in Manchester – former prime minister for a day (or two) Liz Truss has been having her say.

Truss, who spent less time in 10 Downing Street than a frozen ready meal, has been using all her leadership experience to call for tax cuts to ‘make Britain grow again’.

Oh, and she also took the opportunity to big up GB News, obviously (as one of its last remaining presenters, Nigel Farage, looked on from the audience).

Very popular it was too, apparently. At least, it was before she spoke.

And we’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a lot of them – and these surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2