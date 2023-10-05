David Beckham turned detective after Victoria said she was ‘working class’ and the hilarious payoff is just magnificent

Celebrity

You might have seen there’s a new David Beckham documentary series over on Netflix – no, stick with us!

Because while it’s not necessarily the sort of thing we’d be rushing to watch, if it’s all as good as this 24 seconds then it’s a copper bottomed 5-star treat.

It’s the moment the star took issue with his wife Victoria’s suggestion that she grew up ‘working glass’ and it’s just magnificent.

Hahahaha David Beckham wasn’t having Victoria as coming from a working class family. pic.twitter.com/sVBM7IxK6T — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 4, 2023

Unexpected plot twist!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral on Twitter.

“It depends” was answer enough — Joshua Soto (@HmmJoshua) October 5, 2023

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

Cooking your wife in 4K is hilarious lmao — Hub (@KenHeLive) October 5, 2023

Lol the way he opened the door to stop her lying and then immediately closed it. https://t.co/UTL58woEMN — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) October 5, 2023

Lmfao her name was Posh Spice for a reason! — NYC Fulani (@ohits_sxo) October 5, 2023

David Beckham & Coleen Rooney teaming up to solve mysteries. Make this happen https://t.co/vdwYDxnaLU — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 5, 2023

A rolls Royce in the 80s is crazy they was really rich — broke hendo (@MNXJ80) October 5, 2023

And also this, apparently.

David beckham has his initials on his bee keepers suit — Johno ✖️ (@Talkinoutmyarse) October 4, 2023

Don’t we all — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 4, 2023

Source @AFC_GLEN