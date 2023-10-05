Celebrity

David Beckham turned detective after Victoria said she was ‘working class’ and the hilarious payoff is just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2023

You might have seen there’s a new David Beckham documentary series over on Netflix – no, stick with us!

Because while it’s not necessarily the sort of thing we’d be rushing to watch, if it’s all as good as this 24 seconds then it’s a copper bottomed 5-star treat.

It’s the moment the star took issue with his wife Victoria’s suggestion that she grew up ‘working glass’ and it’s just magnificent.

Unexpected plot twist!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral on Twitter.

And also this, apparently.

Source @AFC_GLEN