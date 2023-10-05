Furious Jeremy Kyle being forced to eat his own words is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics

We haven’t seen a lot of Jeremy Kyle recently, and it turns out the reason for that is that he’s a presenter on Talk TV (basically GB News but without the staff turnover).

Anyway, we mention him because of this exchange about Jeremy Corbyn with comms guy James Schneider (who used to work for Corbyn).

And you don’t have to be a particular fan of the former Labour leader to enjoy this, mostly because of how angry Kyle gets before the supremely satisfying payoff.

So much crap is spouted about Jeremy Corbyn. This morning, I was delighted to call out one of Jeremy Kyle's falsehoods about him – and get an on air correction. pic.twitter.com/k63iTzaBLh — James Schneider (@schneiderhome) October 4, 2023

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

It’s amazing how, after just 4 hours, this clip has had 10x the views that would actually watch the live show — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 4, 2023

Ha! "Your director will probably want you to clarify that, if you just listen in your ear…" https://t.co/qnnilkH0pV — Jack Seale (@jackseale) October 4, 2023

On what planet is Jeremy Kyle qualified to host a current affairs programme? TalkTV operates in the gutter. — LEFTAKE (@thelefttake) October 4, 2023

https://x.com/sharpeleven/status/1709597496492614131?s=20

Oh this is fantastic — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) October 4, 2023

