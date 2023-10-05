Politics

Furious Jeremy Kyle being forced to eat his own words is a supremely satisfying watch

Poke Staff. Updated October 5th, 2023

We haven’t seen a lot of Jeremy Kyle recently, and it turns out the reason for that is that he’s a presenter on Talk TV (basically GB News but without the staff turnover).

Anyway, we mention him because of this exchange about Jeremy Corbyn with comms guy James Schneider (who used to work for Corbyn).

And you don’t have to be a particular fan of the former Labour leader to enjoy this, mostly because of how angry Kyle gets before the supremely satisfying payoff.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

https://x.com/sharpeleven/status/1709597496492614131?s=20

Source @schneiderhome