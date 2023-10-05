This video of Star Trek scenes but with added farts is childish but so very funny
Here’s 58 seconds to make your day better. You don’t need to be a Star Trek fan to appreciate it, but it helps.
Fart trek pic.twitter.com/XOeFlcbGTs
— Penfold (@elbow112) October 2, 2023
It went (even more) viral after it was shared by Ed Byrne …
I am too old to be laughing as much as I am at this. https://t.co/2SMTf6MiTG
— Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) October 3, 2023
… and he wasn’t the only one.
I am 63 years old and have been chortling like a kid at this ….. https://t.co/8iq95Lsjvi
— Lorraine (@reallorraine) October 3, 2023
Simple yet effective https://t.co/UTPjWV5141
— Alexander Pankhurst (@APankhurst) October 3, 2023
Giggling like a child https://t.co/uiA82IcEwm
— Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) October 2, 2023
I sooo need to grow up https://t.co/S5x8P0zePZ
— Fatbaldbloke (@Fatbaldbloke1) October 2, 2023
The juvenile in me still finds farting hilarious. Xx https://t.co/QJ4OV73qBl
— Trigger’s Broom (@wakeupmummy) October 2, 2023
Took us right back to this Leslie Nielsen interview from back in the day.
Cuando quieres hacer una entrevista seria… pero es a Leslie Nielsen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TnINTvQqC3
— Doctor Frusna (@doctorfrusna) September 12, 2022
Source @elbow112