This video of Star Trek scenes but with added farts is childish but so very funny

Entertainment

Here’s 58 seconds to make your day better. You don’t need to be a Star Trek fan to appreciate it, but it helps.

It went (even more) viral after it was shared by Ed Byrne …

I am too old to be laughing as much as I am at this. https://t.co/2SMTf6MiTG — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) October 3, 2023

… and he wasn’t the only one.

I am 63 years old and have been chortling like a kid at this ….. https://t.co/8iq95Lsjvi — Lorraine (@reallorraine) October 3, 2023

Simple yet effective https://t.co/UTPjWV5141 — Alexander Pankhurst (@APankhurst) October 3, 2023

Giggling like a child https://t.co/uiA82IcEwm — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) October 2, 2023

I sooo need to grow up https://t.co/S5x8P0zePZ — Fatbaldbloke (@Fatbaldbloke1) October 2, 2023

The juvenile in me still finds farting hilarious. Xx https://t.co/QJ4OV73qBl — Trigger’s Broom (@wakeupmummy) October 2, 2023

Took us right back to this Leslie Nielsen interview from back in the day.

Cuando quieres hacer una entrevista seria… pero es a Leslie Nielsen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TnINTvQqC3 — Doctor Frusna (@doctorfrusna) September 12, 2022

Source @elbow112