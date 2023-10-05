Entertainment

This video of Star Trek scenes but with added farts is childish but so very funny

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2023

Here’s 58 seconds to make your day better. You don’t need to be a Star Trek fan to appreciate it, but it helps.

It went (even more) viral after it was shared by Ed Byrne …

… and he wasn’t the only one.

Took us right back to this Leslie Nielsen interview from back in the day.

Source @elbow112